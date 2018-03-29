Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List
Although Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR is set to release early next month, there hasn’t been a ton of information on the game. Now thanks to the trophy listing going live, we have a better look at what to expect from the PlayStation VR title. It turns out the game has three difficulties, and that it’s beatable within one session.
Check out the full list of Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR trophies below:
Platinum
- All Trophies!
All trophies completed
Gold
- Simian Synergy
Escape the camp on Hard difficulty
- Best Shooting
Kill 50 enemies with headshots
- VR Legs
Complete the game in one session
- Damn Dirty Ape!
Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter in less than 7 minutes
- Communications Breakdown
Complete the Comm Tower in under 18 minutes
Silver
- Daily Steps Goal Reached
Travelled 1 kilometer
- Great Shooting
Kill 10 enemies with headshots
- HaRAMBO
Kill 5 enemies with one clip
- Terrace Terror
Complete the Rooftops in under 5 minutes
- Working on my Nate Moves
Complete Slaughterhouse in under 3 minutes
- Short Shelf Life
Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes
- No Time to Lose
Complete the Cage Area in under 2 minutes
- Monkey in the Middle
Escape the camp on Medium difficulty
- It’s Raining Reynolds
Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter
- King of the Kongs!
Pound chest and roar 5 times
- Finally made a monkey out of me…
Complete every level of the game on any difficulty
Bronze
- …and Takin’ Names
Equip the shotgun
- Kickin’ Ass…
Equip the assault rifle
- It Was All a Dream
Complete the Tutorial Level
- ApeT&T
Complete the Comm Tower
- Easy Apeasy
Escape the camp on Easy difficulty
- Simians to the Slaughter
Complete the Slaughterhouse
- Kill it!
Attempt to escape the Main Entrance
- Good Shooting
Kill 5 enemies with headshots
- Amazon Primate
Complete the Warehouse
- The Great EscAPE
Complete the Prison Camp
- Dead Ape Society
Die 10 times
- The Ape’s out of the Bag
Complete Main Entrance
- Sure Footed
Complete the Rooftops
Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR will be available on April 3 on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive for $14.99.
[Source: PSN Profiles]