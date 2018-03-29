PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List

March 29, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

crisis on the planet of the apes vr trophies

Although Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR is set to release early next month, there hasn’t been a ton of information on the game. Now thanks to the trophy listing going live, we have a better look at what to expect from the PlayStation VR title. It turns out the game has three difficulties, and that it’s beatable within one session.

Check out the full list of Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR trophies below:

Platinum

  • All Trophies!
    All trophies completed

Gold

  • Simian Synergy
    Escape the camp on Hard difficulty
  • Best Shooting
    Kill 50 enemies with headshots
  • VR Legs
    Complete the game in one session
  • Damn Dirty Ape!
    Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter in less than 7 minutes
  • Communications Breakdown
    Complete the Comm Tower in under 18 minutes

Silver

  • Daily Steps Goal Reached
    Travelled 1 kilometer
  • Great Shooting
    Kill 10 enemies with headshots
  • HaRAMBO
    Kill 5 enemies with one clip
  • Terrace Terror
    Complete the Rooftops in under 5 minutes
  • Working on my Nate Moves
    Complete Slaughterhouse in under 3 minutes
  • Short Shelf Life
    Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes
  • No Time to Lose
    Complete the Cage Area in under 2 minutes
  • Monkey in the Middle
    Escape the camp on Medium difficulty
  • It’s Raining Reynolds
    Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter
  • King of the Kongs!
    Pound chest and roar 5 times
  • Finally made a monkey out of me…
    Complete every level of the game on any difficulty

Bronze

  • …and Takin’ Names
    Equip the shotgun
  • Kickin’ Ass…
    Equip the assault rifle
  • It Was All a Dream
    Complete the Tutorial Level
  • ApeT&T
    Complete the Comm Tower
  • Easy Apeasy
    Escape the camp on Easy difficulty
  • Simians to the Slaughter
    Complete the Slaughterhouse
  • Kill it!
    Attempt to escape the Main Entrance
  • Good Shooting
    Kill 5 enemies with headshots
  • Amazon Primate
    Complete the Warehouse
  • The Great EscAPE
    Complete the Prison Camp
  • Dead Ape Society
    Die 10 times
  • The Ape’s out of the Bag
    Complete Main Entrance
  • Sure Footed
    Complete the Rooftops

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR will be available on April 3 on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive for $14.99.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

Tags:
MLB The Show 18 Review – Perfect Progression (PS4)
The Latest God Eater 3 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New God Eaters
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.