Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List

Although Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR is set to release early next month, there hasn’t been a ton of information on the game. Now thanks to the trophy listing going live, we have a better look at what to expect from the PlayStation VR title. It turns out the game has three difficulties, and that it’s beatable within one session.

Check out the full list of Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR trophies below:

Platinum All Trophies!

All trophies completed Gold Simian Synergy

Escape the camp on Hard difficulty

Kill 50 enemies with headshots

Complete the game in one session

Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter in less than 7 minutes

Complete the Comm Tower in under 18 minutes Silver Daily Steps Goal Reached

Travelled 1 kilometer

Kill 10 enemies with headshots

Kill 5 enemies with one clip

Complete the Rooftops in under 5 minutes

Complete Slaughterhouse in under 3 minutes

Complete the Warehouse in under 3 minutes

Complete the Cage Area in under 2 minutes

Escape the camp on Medium difficulty

Beat Reynolds’ Helicopter

Pound chest and roar 5 times

Complete every level of the game on any difficulty Bronze …and Takin’ Names

Equip the shotgun

Equip the assault rifle

Complete the Tutorial Level

Complete the Comm Tower

Escape the camp on Easy difficulty

Complete the Slaughterhouse

Attempt to escape the Main Entrance

Kill 5 enemies with headshots

Complete the Warehouse

Complete the Prison Camp

Die 10 times

Complete Main Entrance

Complete the Rooftops

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR will be available on April 3 on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive for $14.99.

[Source: PSN Profiles]