Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Leak: Six New Characters Confirmed

Oops. The Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC update went out this week to add in Broly and Bardock, but it also added in a backup file that revealed the future DLC characters. The leaked characters include Zamasu, Vegito (SSGSS), Goku (base form), Vegeta (base form), Android 17 (Dragon Ball Super), and a new version of Cooler.

Check out the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC leak video below for more information:

For even more on the 2D fighting game, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

FighterZ also includes a simplistic Arcade Mode that sees you doing battle against increasingly difficult teams of AI. Your results effect the path you take on the mode’s grid, moving to higher or lower difficulty routes after each match. As fun as the mode is, my only issue concerns the consistency of the challenge. I would almost defeat an opponent in one instance to then be pummeled by them in the ensuing rematch and the same goes for the somewhat inconsistent difficulty spikes between rounds. Throughout all the game modes, you’ll be earning Zeni which can be used to purchase Z Capsule packs that include cosmetic items like additional lobby characters and title cards. If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Regardless, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a worthy addition to the anime’s long-running line of fighter adaptations.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now.

[Source: Mizumi]