Kingdom Come: Deliverance Update 1.4 Delayed Due to ‘Bizarre Bug’

Kingdom Come: Deliverance director Daniel Vávra has given an update on the open-world RPG’s next patch. According to him, the next update for the game, version 1.4, would be out right now if it wasn’t for a recent development setback. “The only reason why it wasnt released yet is, that we have found one ugly bizzarre bug in combat that we are trying to fix for few days already,” revealed Vávra on Twitter. He also said that “if everything goes well,” the patch will hit consoles next week.

View the official Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.4 news below:

Patch 1.4 news. The only reason why it wasnt released yet is, that we have found one ugly bizzarre bug in combat that we are trying to fix for few days already and its still happening sometimes. In these cases you never know how much time will it take. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 29, 2018

If everything goes well patch 1.4 is gonna be live on PC tonight together with some free DLCs. 😉 Consoles after certification next week. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 29, 2018

For even more on the role-playing game, check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

I was also enamored by the codex, which is essentially a history book. While any other game with a lore codex might teach you about alien races and far-off planets, Kingdom Come’s teaches history. It’s a great way to marry historical accuracy with an interactive experience, and while it’s not required, curious players can gain a lot of knowledge about actual people, places, and things in 15th century Bohemia. Most of the knowledge isn’t required to play the game, but it all provides a context that enriches and rewards the experience, should you decide to dive into the learning side of Kingdom Come. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an incredibly deep and intricate game that looks beautiful, but it has a fair amount of stumbling points in its quest for realism. The sheer scope and ambition comes with a number of silly bugs that are far from realistic, and some quests can be impacted. It’s a hard game where taking risks (and stupid mistakes) can mean a lot of wasted time. The slow burn can be agonizing when you are 15 hours in and barely feel like you’ve made progress, but suddenly simple and intimate victories are made rewarding. Succeeding in sweet-talking one person, intimidating another, or finding a clever and tricky way to complete an objective often feels more rewarding than becoming a powerhouse and solving every problem with a sword. As much as the game frustrates, it frustrates by design and intention. For every situation where I felt that Kingdom Come was wasting my time, I always wanted to come back to see how I could subvert and overcome the systems for just another small victory.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now.