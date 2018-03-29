Blizzard Teases Overwatch Uprising Event in Latest Tweet

Thanks to a cryptic tweet recently shared to the official Overwatch Twitter account, it looks like Blizzard is teasing the return of its Uprising game mode, or some sort of mission. In the tweet – which you can see below – players are treated to the Overwatch mission archives, specifically a file regarding the King’s Row Uprising. While the video doesn’t really give out much else information, it does reveal that the information will become declassified on April 10.

Initiating archive declassification…

Mission files unlock: April 10. RETWEET to confirm. pic.twitter.com/cTevQ8M5CE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 29, 2018

While it’s still unknown as to what the tweet means, it’s highly likely that the company is teasing the 2018 version of its Uprising event. Debuting last April, the event brought in new skins, themed loot boxes, and the Insurrection game mode, which allowed players to relive some of the historic moments in the Overwatch lore. If this year is anything like last year, players will likely get 1-2 new game modes to try out along with some new skins to unlock for their heroes.

For more on the 2017 Overwatch Uprising event, check out below for what it included to get a good idea at what this year might have in store:

For a limited time, we’re rewinding the future and giving you the chance to relive history in our latest in-game event: Overwatch Uprising! Join Tracer on her very first mission in a new cooperative brawl and unlock pieces of the past with over 100 themed Loot Box items – including skins, highlight intros, emotes, sprays, and more. Relive Tracer’s First Mission Journey seven years into the past and join a group of Overwatch agents fighting through the streets of King’s Row to quell an uprising led by Null Sector, a rogue group of omnics. Team up with your friends and play as Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, or Mercy to defeat the robots and liberate the city. There are no reinforcements. Failure is not an option. The future depends on you.

Overwatch is now available.