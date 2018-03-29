Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Announced, Launching Sometime This Year

After a fair bit of speculation, THQ Nordic has officially revealed today that Red Faction: Guerrilla will be getting the remaster treatment, with the game launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime during Q2 2018. The game will be cleverly titled Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Get it? It’s Mars), with the company saying further information will come at a later date. While this comes as no surprise thanks to previous leaks, it is good to see an official announcement come for players who were hoping to jump back onto the red planet.

According to THQ Nordic, the game will feature fully reworked graphic features as well as textures, combining to make a more pleasing map. Shadow rendering and lighting have also been improved, along with shader and postprocessing getting a rework in an effort to make the game look as good as possible. THQ Nordic also revealed that the game will have native 4K support, allowing players to explore Mars in the most ideal conditions yet.

For more on the upcoming remastered version of the game, check out a brief overview and some of the key features of the game below:

About Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla still defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction. Features Open World Guerrilla Warfare – You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, or engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF’s grip on Mars.

– You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, or engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF’s grip on Mars. Strategic Destruction – Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown out walls.

– Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown out walls. Evolving & Emergent Gameplay – Carve your path through an ever changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics – mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF.

– Carve your path through an ever changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics – mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF. Epic Sci-Fi Setting – Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire.

– Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire. Multiplayer Combat – There is no place to hide when you put your guerrilla warfare skills to the test in a variety of highly destructive multiplayer combat modes.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will launch sometime in Q2 2018.