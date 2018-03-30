Learn About the God of War Leviathan Axe

Learn All About God of War’s Leviathan Axe in New Trailer

One of the biggest difference in the new God of War is Kratos’ new weapon. Now aimed with the throwable Leviathan Axe, Kratos’ combat arsenal is much different than it was before. To explain the change, Sony put out a new video showcasing the dangerous weapon. For even more on how the Leviathan Axe comes into play, check out my interview with the God of War combat team.

Check out the God of War Leviathan Axe trailer below:

Read more about the upcoming PS4 exclusive by reading my God of War preview of the action game’s first two hours. Here’s a snippet:

The other big change is that Kratos has a son named Atreus who is central to both gameplay and the story. I didn’t realize it early on, but Atreus is actually the most interesting part of combat encounters. Not only could I command him to shoot arrows at enemies (causing a stun) by pressing the square button, but with careful positioning he could be used to draw the attention of dangerous foes. Since he doesn’t have a life bar to worry about, using your son as a diversion is a hugely beneficial tactic (especially in boss fights). God of War isn’t just Santa Monica Studio doing something different for the sake of variety (although the series did clearly need a shake up after how dull Ascension seemed). Everything from its gameplay to storytelling has been changed for the better. By doing so, Sony has given one of its biggest franchises new life.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.