Report: Twitch Layoffs Happening, Morale at ‘All-Time Low’

Things are not looking good over at Twitch. According to a report from Rod Breslau, over 25 people were laid off from the company yesterday. The Twitch layoffs mostly impacted the company’s community and marketing teams. The company line behind the decision was that they had “over-hired,” and had to adjust.

Breslau also reports that “some Twitch employees were fired by new Twitch VP of Content Michael Aragon, who wasn’t even in the office and did this via a remote Google Hangouts call.” As one would expect, the firings have impacted morale at the company. It was described as being at an “all-time low.” One employee even said that they had been “Amazon’d,” referencing the parent company that purchased Twitch in 2016.

Breslau expanded on how hypocritical the firings are considering Twitch has a motto saying that creators are first:

"Creators first" is Twitch's core mandate and values, the center of "everything [they] do". And they literally just let go of their own creators first. For a company built on those who build their streams, Twitch can't even care about their own employee creators. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) March 30, 2018

I would like to wish everyone impacted by the Twitch layoffs well, and hope that they find work quickly at a company that actually respects their contributions. It’s all too common for corporations to not care about the individuals that actually made their business a success, and to make short-sighted decisions that harm the company long-term despite some short-term profit or account balancing.

Maybe one day a culture will be fostered that appreciates employees and treats them as humans rather than disposable numbers to be toyed with, but I won’t be holding my breath. This is just another act of cold capitalism that happens daily in the heartless society that we live in.

[Source: Twitter]