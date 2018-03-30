This Detailed Japanese BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Trailer Gives a Rundown of the Game Modes

Arc System Works has published a new promotion trailer for their upcoming crossover fighting game, BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle. This four-and-a-half minute long trailer gives a basic rundown of the game’s features in the Japanese language and is narrated by Mr. Tomokazu Sugita, the voice actor of BlazBlue‘s main protagonist Ragna the Bloodedge.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is a massive collaboration fighting game which gathers characters from the following four titles: BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, and RWBY. In addition to the Episode Mode, a crossover story mode which involves characters from all four titles, this game has many other modes from the offline Training, Survival, and Tactics Modes to the Online multiplayer mode which features an online lobby filled with cutely designed player avatars.

This game will launch with 20 playable characters available on-disc and another set of 20 characters to be added with DLC batches, for a grand total of 40 characters. Among the DLC characters, two of them—Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long from RWBY—can be downloaded for free anytime, while the first set of paid DLC characters—Platinum the Trinity, Orie, and Kanji Tatsumi—will be made temporarily free for the first two weeks after release.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in Japan and Asia on May 31, and in North America on June 5.

[Source: Arc System Works]