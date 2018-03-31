Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’s English Cast Includes David Hayter, Ray Chase, and More

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night developers, ArtPlay and DICO, have revealed the game’s English cast in a new Kickstarter update. Metal Gear Solid‘s David Hayter, Final Fantasy XV‘s Ray Chase, God of War III‘s Fred Tatasciore, and more are lending their voices to the game.

Full cast is as follows:

Miriam – Erica Lindbeck

League of Legends – Taliyah, Zoe

Persona 5 – Futaba Sakura

Nier: Automata – Anemone

Street Fighter V – Menat

Zangetsu – David Hayter

Metal Gear Solid – Solid Snake

The Castle of Cagliostro – Lupin III

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Lieutenant Renn

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket – Bernard Wiseman

Gebel – Ray Chase

Final Fantasy XV – Noctis Lucis Caelum

Nier: Automata – Eve

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders – Rubber Soul

Tales of Berseria – Artorius Collbrande

Johannes – Ben Diskin

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Joseph Joestar

Naruto Shippuden – Sai

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin – Char Aznable

Halo 4 – Jared Miller

The Coachman – Fred Tatasciore

Overwatch – Soldier: 76

Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm – Zeratul, Rory Swann

God of War III – Ares, Barbarian King, Typhon

Mass Effect – Saren Arterius

Dominique – Fryda Wolff

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Sara Ryder

Fallout 4 – Vault Security

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – Stacy

Killer Instinct – Mira

Gremory – Kari Wahlgren

FLCL – Haruko Haruhara

Samurai Champloo – Fuu Kasumi

No More Heroes – Jeane

Eureka Seven – Anemone

Fate/Zero – Saber

Anne – Rena Strober

Fire Emblem: Fates – Azura

Persona 4: Dancing All Night – Kanami Mashita

Sailor Moon Crystal – Esmeraude

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Akane Kurashiki

Alfred – Christopher Swindle

Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Ragebyte

Lego Dimensions – Brain Gremlin / Betelgeuse

Disney Infinity – The Hoarder

Mysterious Man – Robbie Belgrade

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Alucard

Tekken – Announcer

Mega Man X7 – Signas

Shenmue – Pedro Warren

The English voice acting is being directed by Jamie Mortellaro, who has previously worked on Knack, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and more.

[Source: Kickstarter]