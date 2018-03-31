Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’s English Cast Includes David Hayter, Ray Chase, and More
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night developers, ArtPlay and DICO, have revealed the game’s English cast in a new Kickstarter update. Metal Gear Solid‘s David Hayter, Final Fantasy XV‘s Ray Chase, God of War III‘s Fred Tatasciore, and more are lending their voices to the game.
Full cast is as follows:
Miriam – Erica Lindbeck
League of Legends – Taliyah, Zoe
Persona 5 – Futaba Sakura
Nier: Automata – Anemone
Street Fighter V – Menat
Zangetsu – David Hayter
Metal Gear Solid – Solid Snake
The Castle of Cagliostro – Lupin III
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Lieutenant Renn
Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket – Bernard Wiseman
Gebel – Ray Chase
Final Fantasy XV – Noctis Lucis Caelum
Nier: Automata – Eve
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders – Rubber Soul
Tales of Berseria – Artorius Collbrande
Johannes – Ben Diskin
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Joseph Joestar
Naruto Shippuden – Sai
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin – Char Aznable
Halo 4 – Jared Miller
The Coachman – Fred Tatasciore
Overwatch – Soldier: 76
Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm – Zeratul, Rory Swann
God of War III – Ares, Barbarian King, Typhon
Mass Effect – Saren Arterius
Dominique – Fryda Wolff
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Sara Ryder
Fallout 4 – Vault Security
Octodad: Dadliest Catch – Stacy
Killer Instinct – Mira
Gremory – Kari Wahlgren
FLCL – Haruko Haruhara
Samurai Champloo – Fuu Kasumi
No More Heroes – Jeane
Eureka Seven – Anemone
Fate/Zero – Saber
Anne – Rena Strober
Fire Emblem: Fates – Azura
Persona 4: Dancing All Night – Kanami Mashita
Sailor Moon Crystal – Esmeraude
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Akane Kurashiki
Alfred – Christopher Swindle
Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Ragebyte
Lego Dimensions – Brain Gremlin / Betelgeuse
Disney Infinity – The Hoarder
Mysterious Man – Robbie Belgrade
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Alucard
Tekken – Announcer
Mega Man X7 – Signas
Shenmue – Pedro Warren
The English voice acting is being directed by Jamie Mortellaro, who has previously worked on Knack, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and more.
[Source: Kickstarter]