GameStop Announces New Hardware Trade-In Offers, Earn Extra $40-$50

GameStop has decided to up its video game hardware trade-in offers starting now through April 15. Those looking to sell or replace their PlayStation 4s can earn $40-$50 extra, depending on the model. Xbox One offers go up to $80.

New and old prices are as follows:

Type Model Old Trade New Trade Add’l Value PS4 Original 500GB $120.00 $170.00 $50.00 PS4 Original 1T B $130.00 $175.00 $45.00 PS4 Slim 500GB $130.00 $175.00 $45.00 PS4 Slim 1TB $140.00 $180.00 $40.00 PS4 Pro $200.00 $240.00 $40.00 XB1 Original 500GB $80.00 $140.00 $60.00 XB1 Original 1TB $90.00 $150.00 $60.00 XB1 Slim 500GB $80.00 $140.00 $60.00 XB1 Slim 1TB $110.00 $150.00 $60.00 XB1 Slim 2TB $130.00 $210.00 $80.00

In a press release, senior vice president of Merchandising Bob Puzon said that these deals are just the “beginning” and that the company plans to go “all out” for its customers. He added:

We’re delivering on our promise to give customers better trade-in deals they can’t refuse on top products – the right products with the right deals. We’re not talking pocket change either. Who doesn’t want to earn an extra $40-$80 on video game hardware that’s just sitting around the house collecting dust? In several cases customers can walk away with more than $200 extra cash in their pockets!

The aforementioned offers are just some of many so if you’re looking for more trade-in deals, head over to GameStop’s website.