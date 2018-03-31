God of War Will Have a Performance Mode on PS4 Pro

Director Cory Barlog has confirmed that God of War will have a Performance Mode on PlayStation 4 Pro that will allow players without 4K TVs to get the most out of the game.

When a fan asked if he needed to upgrade to a PS4 Pro to fully enjoy the game, Barlog replied:

Nope, you don’t have to, but if you do 4k is AMAZING, if you have a 4k TV, of course. If you don’t, we have a performance mode that puts the extra power to good use and makes the game run so so smooth! — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) March 29, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, he clarified that the Performance Mode is only available on PS4 Pro.

Ps4 pro only. If you run in 1080 on pro it will use the power normally used to render in 4k to make the game run faster. It looks/moves sooooooo nice. — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) March 30, 2018

In related news, Sony has released a new video (embedded below) detailing how Atreus was brought to life in the upcoming title. Engineering Lead, Jeet Shroff, talks us through the journey.

