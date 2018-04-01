Call of Juarez Games Removed From Several Online Storefronts

Call of Juarez: The Cartel and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger have been delisted from Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Live, it has emerged. Twitter user Wario64, who first reported the development, mentioned that Gunslinger was removed sometime yesterday but it now appears that The Cartel has followed suit.

There’s no word from developer Techland or publisher Ubisoft regarding the matter so we’re only guessing that it’s down to a licensing issue of some sort. Bound in Blood is still available for purchase via the PS Store at the time of this writing, however, it’s possible that it’ll be delisted in the near future as well.

Twitter users have reported that it’s still possible to purchase The Cartel and Gunslinger via Amazon (digital codes) and Ubisoft’s Uplay Store.

2011’s The Cartel received mixed reviews upon launch. Techland called the game “a mistake” and “a pretty big failure” while admitting that it wasn’t quite ready for release at the time. Gunslinger enjoyed a positive reception overall but the series hasn’t seen a new installment since 2013.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information or if Ubisoft releases an official statement. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the series.

[Source: Wario64 (Twitter)]