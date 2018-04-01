PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: April 3 – Impact Princess

Rather slow week in terms of big PS4 new releases, or really any big release for that matter. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some really cool titles coming out, including Impact Winter, Crisis on the Planet of the Apes, and Penny-Punching Princess.

One of the strangest things of the week is that not a single physical release will be hitting store shelves. That’s right, it’s all digital this time around.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

The Adventure Pals (Digital)

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils (Digital) – Out 4/5

Dangun Feveron (Digital) – Out 4/4

Dead Land (Digital)

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Digital) – Out 4/6

Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux (Digital)

Flight of Light (Digital) – Out 4/5

Impact Winter (Digital) – Out 4/5

Infernium (Digital)

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match (Digital) – Out 4/5

Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Digital) – Out 4/4

Minit (Digital)

Of Mice and Sand -Revised- (Digital)

Raining Coins (Digital) – Out 4/5

Rememoried (Digital) – Out 4/6

PlayStation VR

PlayStation Vita

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils (Digital) – Out 4/5

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match (Digital) – Out 4/5

Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Digital) – Out 4/4

Penny-Punching Princess (Digital)

Sir Eatsalot (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and/or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for April and May in order to stay on top of the PS4 new releases.