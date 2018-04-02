New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Key Art Hints at Upcoming Setting

Ever since the official reveal of Shadow of the Tomb Raider last month, details on the upcoming game have been pretty sparse. However, new key art released by Square Enix gives us our first detailed look at Lara Croft, while also hinting more at the setting for the upcoming game.

As we’ve detailed before, it seems like the premise for the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider will have Lara traveling to either South or Central America thanks to the Mayan-esque pyramids shown at the end of the teaser trailer. In the new artwork shown (above), Croft can be scene resting against a tree with a similar looking pyramid in the distance, while an eclipse of some sort also occurs behind her.

Knowing that the Tomb Raider series often dips into the paranormal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the eclipse trigger something in the game, but we’ll have to wait for more information there before jumping to any conclusions.

For more on the upcoming Tomb Raider game, check out below via Square Enix:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on September 14, 2018.