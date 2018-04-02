monster hunter world spring blossom festival

Capcom Details Monster Hunter: World’s Spring Blossom Festival

Despite the snow storm currently hitting some states, Spring is officially upon us. To celebrate that, Capcom has announced that the Spring Blossom Festival will be coming to Monster Hunter: World. The event, which will officially go live on April 6 and run through April 19, will bring with it a newly decorated Celestial Pursuit, daily activities for hunters, and new Spring-themed food options in the game.

Not only will players be able to craft their own unique Spring Blossom gear in the game, but Capcom has also announced that all previously released event quests – including the Street Fighter and Horizon Zero Dawn quests – will be made available during the Festival. You can check out exactly when the events will go live on the Monster Hunter site, but if you missed out on gathering some of the other loot in the game, now is a great time to jump back in and get it.

For more on the upcoming Festival and what players can find inside it, check out a brief look at the new additions below:

Spring is in the air, and that means the chance for special sales at the facilities around Astera! While the sales last, you’ll be able to purchase items or pay for other facility services at reduced costs. A sale period is indicated by a special ship docked in Astera’s harbor, along with a unique musical track playing in the background. Sales trigger for all online players at the same time, so if you notice a sale going on, be sure to let your hunting buddies know! For the duration, your daily login bonus of one Lucky Voucher will be increased to two! You might also notice a little bonus surprise thrown in! In addition, limited bounties are dropping from a weekly rotation to a DAILY rotation, and will even include limited Spring Blossom Fest items as rewards.

Monster Hunter: World is available now.

[Source: Capcom]