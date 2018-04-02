A Package Containing a Mysterious Purple Egg Teases Spyro Trilogy Remaster (Update: Looks Like It’s Real)

Update: This appears to be real. A Reddit user captured an image from the packaging that confirms the return shipping address is indeed that of Activision Blizzard. Now it’s only a matter of time.

Original: This year has been filled with moments of jubilation and subsequent letdowns as the Spyro Trilogy Remaster gets rumored, leaked, and trolled. While it was first talked about last year, February brought our first solid rumor (how’s that for an oxymoron?) that a Spyro Trilogy Remaster might be coming. An announcement was rumored for March, but obviously we’re now just past that deadline. Last month, a Reddit user claimed that an announcement was imminent, twice. He later admitted that he had been trolling the eager fans. Most recently, gamers began aiming at Target’s customer support chat, asking them when the Spyro the Dragon Trilogy would be released. Many people took their responses to mean that they knew something the rest of us didn’t, but the evidence was murky at best.

Let the rumor mill begin churning again, but hopefully not for long. Today, IGN received a package containing a scaly purple egg and a purple note saying “Something’s about to hatch.” The quote is attributed to Falcon McBob. That name will sound familiar if you’ve been paying attention to Spyro news over the last few months. Falcon McBob is the name of the @SpyrotheDragon Twitter account that recently changed ownership and was made private, a move that began fueling some of the rampant speculation that a reveal was incoming.

IGN was unable to verify if the package came from Activision themselves, and no other outlets have reported receiving similar packages. The name Falcon McBob isn’t exactly a secret in being connected with the Spyro Twitter, so it’s certainly possible that somebody concocted an elaborate prank (yesterday was April Fool’s after all). But there’s also every possibility that this is finally Activision moving forward on their marketing plan to tease and reveal a Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster.

Whether the package IGN received is the real-deal or an elaborate prank designed to fool gaming press, with all of the Spyro the Dragon trilogy news floating around, we’d be surprised if something didn’t come of it. We’ll continue keeping you apprised of any new Spyro news that hatches, but until Activision finally breaks silence on Spyro, we’ll have to throw this one on the ever growing pile of Spyro Trilogy rumors.

[Source: IGN]