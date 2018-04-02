The New Black Clover Quartet Knights Trailer Introduces the Treasure Hunt Game Mode

The new Black Clover: Quartet Knights Treasure Hunt trailer by Bandai Namco is riling up fans to grab the treasures by the key!

Fans of the anime Black Clover will rejoice over this trailer, as this is reminiscent of the dungeon raids the Clover Kingdom sets out for their mages as seen in the anime and manga. The trailer shows the new game mode, Treasure Hunt, where players control four mages battle it out to claim possession of a key that allows them to open their respective treasures. Players are then awarded specific points for each key acquisition and treasure opened. The first team to reach five points win, but this won’t be easy. Keys and treasures only have a limited time limit on the battlefield, making this game mode a total rush fitting for a fast-paced team slugfest.

The new Black Clover Quartet Knights Treasure Hunt trailer also introduces a new character – Yami Sukehiro. Yami is the captain of the Black Bulls, one of the nine squads in Clover Kingdom that the main character Asta is a part of. In the new game mode video, one of the points of view is that of Yami showing bits of gameplay on his skills. These include long range dark magic slashes (his signature Dark Magic: Dark Cloaked Avidya Slash) and some sort of barrier skill.

Together with the news of the new game mode trailer, Bandai Namco also released screenshots of a young Yami which tells us that there will be a story mode for him in his younger years before he was promoted to be squad captain.

Black Clover is a manga written by Yuki Tabata, and is published in Weekly Shonen Jump. An anime adaptation was also produced by Pierrot. Black Clover: Quartet Knights will be released by Bandai Namco sometime this year, 2018.