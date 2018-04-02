Watch Kratos Take on a Troll in This New God of War Footage

With the release date for God of War fast approaching, more and more gameplay footage seems to be making its way out. Today, the latest episode of PlayStation Underground showed off some brand new gameplay footage, featuring Kratos taking on what looks to be a very big and very angry troll. The five-minute clip also showcases some other enemies trying to take Kratos down, but the troll is the centerpiece of it all, showing players just what it’s going to be like to battle against large foes.

You can check out full video of gameplay below:

Besides the fight with the giant troll, the video also teases players with footage of Kratos exploring the new world of God of War, taking down smaller enemies and uncovering various things as he travels about. For anyone interested in more information on the game (and who isn’t?), it’s a great sneak peek at the upcoming title.

Read more about the upcoming PS4 exclusive by reading my God of War preview of the action game’s first two hours. Here’s a snippet:

The other big change is that Kratos has a son named Atreus who is central to both gameplay and the story. I didn’t realize it early on, but Atreus is actually the most interesting part of combat encounters. Not only could I command him to shoot arrows at enemies (causing a stun) by pressing the square button, but with careful positioning he could be used to draw the attention of dangerous foes. Since he doesn’t have a life bar to worry about, using your son as a diversion is a hugely beneficial tactic (especially in boss fights). God of War isn’t just Santa Monica Studio doing something different for the sake of variety (although the series did clearly need a shake up after how dull Ascension seemed). Everything from its gameplay to storytelling has been changed for the better. By doing so, Sony has given one of its biggest franchises new life.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.