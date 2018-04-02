New Metal Max Xeno Gameplay Information Includes Tank Customization

Kadokawa Games has released new information about their upcoming game Metal Max Xeno, including the introduction of the Type 10 Revised tank as well as tank customization through Trait Chips. The RPG, which is has players piloting various machines in a post-apocalyptic world, is set to launch later this month in Japan, with a Western release also planned.

You can check out a brief (but fairly old) gameplay trailer for the game below:

As far as the new tank type goes, Kadokawa Games has revealed (via Gematsu) that the “Type 10 Revised” tank will be the main model of tank used in the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s main squadron of tanks. According to the developers, players can acquire the tank early in the game, and once they do it will become an active chassis that plays a big role in the party.

Kadokawa also announced that players will be able to customize their tanks by using special Trait Chips that they obtain from defeating enemies. For more on that, check out below, and check out Gematsu for a full translation of the various Trait Chip examples:

Trait Chips are special items that can be equipped to the Trait Socket of a tank’s chassis. By equipping a Trait Chip, the tank becomes stronger and you can uniquely tune up it up. Trait Chips can be obtained from defeated enemies as item drops, as well as from relics stored in containers. There are two types of Trait Chips: the active types that increase the attack patterns you can choose in battle and are selected on your own, and the passive types that improves performance by simply equipping. Equip your Trait Chips while considering the chassis’ basic performance and the current vehicle equipment.

Metal Max Xeno will release on April 19, 2018, in Japan. A Western release is currently planned but has no release information.

[Source: Gematsu]