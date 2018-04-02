Owlboy Finally Roosting on the PS4 This Month

We’ve covered the release date of Owlboy before, when it was supposed to hit the PlayStation 4 on February 13, 2018. Following a missed release, many expectant fans were downhearted. Now, D-pad Studio finally confirmed that the digital Owlboy release date on the PS4 is April 10.

Owlboy is a critically acclaimed platformer that blew the minds of many people. Fans that are into this genre found Owlboy to be extremely well executed, and new players to this type of game definitely loved it. Almost a decade in the making, Owlboy was “worth the wait” according to Patrick Hancock of Destructoid. Due to its compelling story, finely-tuned gameplay, and rich, colourful graphics, there is almost nothing to nitpick on this game.

Here is the game’s overview according to their Steam page:

Owlboy is a story-driven platform adventure game, where you can fly and explore a brand new world in the clouds! Pick up your friends, and bring them with you as you explore the open skies. Overcome obstacles and greater enemies, in one of the most detailed adventures of this era.” Being a mute, Otus struggles living up to the expectations of owl-hood. Things spiral from bad to worse with the sudden appearance of sky pirates. What follows is a journey through monster infested ruins, with unexpected encounters, well kept secrets, and burdens no one should have to bear.

According to their official website, some key features of the game include:

A love letter to pixel art for a new audience, Owlboy is an open-world exploration game with a unique mix of flight and platforming.

Carry anything. Recruit Otus’s friends as gunners to fight for you, each with unique abilities and stories.

Large dungeons with big and challenging boss battles.

An adventure 10 years in the making.

The Owlboy release date for physical copies on the PS4 will be on May 29, 2018.