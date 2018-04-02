read the street fighter 5 update 2.02 patch notes

Read the Street Fighter V Update 2.02 Patch Notes

Street Fighter V update 2.02 is scheduled to hit PlayStation 4 tomorrow. The latest patch for the popular fighting game has been detailed by Capcom, and it’s a huge one. Not only have throw escapes been changed, but there are a ton of balance changes to the roster.

Check out the full Street Fighter V update 2.02 patch notes below:

GENERAL Crush Counters Taking both rewards on hit and frequency into account, changed the combo scaling on crush counters. Throw Escape Changed so that a throw break cannot be performed after the move has been input, with the exception of normal and unique moves. This is to weaken the defensive technique of using certain special moves (primarily movement special moves) together with the throw break. Note: Previously, throw escapes could not be performed only for moves that gave the character some kind of invincibility or armor. Normal Throw Damage Increased parameters for characters that have less reward on hit. V-Reversals Overall rebalancing for the moves’ start-up and performance. CHARACTERS Ryu Shoulder Throw (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130 Recovery increased after the throw by 2F

Somersault Throw (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Standing LP (Normal/V-Trigger) Reduced the upwards hitbox

Standing MK Removed the forward hurtbox that appeared before the hitbox active frames

Crouching MK Changed so that the collision box will emerge forward when the hitbox becomes active

Jodan Nirengeki/Jodan Sanrengeki Enforced the combo count restrictions Added float if the final hit hits midair

Denjin Renki Increased the length of the V-Timer from 800F to 1,000F

Isshin Changed that the counter judgment will become active from 1F of Isshin receiving an attack Removed the counter hit judgment from a successful Isshin activation Can cancel the recovery into EX Jodan Sokuto Geri only on hit Can be canceled into from Axe Kick and Solar Plexus Strike

V Hadoken Increased the V-Timer usage of each V Hadoken from 50F to 100F

VEX Hadoken Changed the position at which movement is possible after the move

H Shoryuken (Normal/V-Trigger) Damage increased by 10 for 1 st active frame only Hit stop increased for 1 st active frame only

EX Shoryuken Expanded the forward hitbox Changed the opponent’s behavior on the first hit Note: This has no effect on the battle balance

V Shoryuken/VEX Shoryuken Changed so that it will consume V-Timer gauge Note: Uses 150F of gauge

Jodan Sokuto Geri Reduced the opponent’s knockback distance Increased the forward travel distance during the move Eased the combo count

Ken Knee Bash (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 110 to 120 Added 1F of recovery after the throw

Hell Wheel (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 130 to 140

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching LP Pushback on hit slightly decreased Pushback on block slightly decreased Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching LK Increased the pushback on hit

Quick Step (V-Skill) Damage reduced from 70 to 50 Stun reduced from 150 to 100 Added float value for airborne hit Eased the combo count Expanded the collision box only when performed from Chin Buster 2 nd cancel

M Shoryuken Eased the combo count

EX Shoryuken/VEX Shoryuken Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Ken Expanded the collision boxes for the first Shoryu on hit, making it harder for an opponent to fall behind Ken during midair hit

Shinryuken Eased the combo count Reduced the horizontal knockback distance for max button press version Damage reduced from 200 to 180 for max button press version

Chun-Li Standing LP and Standing MP (Normal/V-Trigger) Reduced the upwards hitbox

Koshuto (Forward Throw) Changed the distance from the opponent after a throw

Rankyaku (V-Skill) Can be performed from cancelable moves Decreased the V-Gauge meter gain from 100 to 80

Yokusenkyaku (Normal) Decreased the advantage on Crush Counter from +19F to +18F Recovery increased on whiff from 13F to 18F

Kikosho Changed so that the hitbox for the second hit onwards will not disappear when Kikosho collides with the opponent’s projectile

Cammy Hurtbox Expanded her upwards hurtbox while crouching

Stun Increased from 900 to 950

Gyro Clipper (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130 Stun decreased from 150 to 120

Delta Through (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Crouching LK Increased the pushback on hit

Lift Upper Can be canceled from during Delta Ambush and Delta Step while V-Trigger II is active

L Cannon Spike Invincible to airborne attacks from 1F to 6F

V Cannon Spike Can cancel into V Canon Strike on hit

Delta Step/Delta Ambush Number of V-Trigger blocks reduced from 3 to 2 The V-Timer will be completely consumed upon using the special moves Delta Step and Delta Ambush

Delta Twist Expanded the downwards hurtbox

Reverse Edge Damage increased from 70 to 80 The second attack will be considered a mid attack The recovery on block will be the same as on hit Recovery on block decreased from -11F to -5F Active frames 1F and 2F will be able to hit grounded opponents

M. Bison Crouching LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching HP Expanded the upwards hurtbox

Psycho Impact (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 130 to 140

Psycho Burst (V-Reversal) Changed the startup from 16F to 17F

EX Double Knee Press When the second hit connects in a non-lock situation, can cancel into Psycho Crusher and Psycho Judgment

Psycho Judgment Eased the combo count

Psycho Crusher Damaged increased when the lower body portion hits from 70 to 100

Nash Dragon Suplex (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 130 to 140 Stun increased from 120 to 150

Target Down (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Standing MK Changed so that it will not hit opponents who are behind Nash, only for the base hitbox

Raptor Combination/Bullet Combination Increased the forward movement distance of the second hit

Bullet Clear (V-Skill) Increased the advantage on hit from +2F to +5F Increased the V-Gauge meter gain from 80 to 100

Moonsault Slash Changed the recovery for the first active frame 1F on hit and block to be the same value as 2F

Sonic Move – Hide Reduced the recovery by 2F Throw and projectile invincible from frames 1F-3F

Justice Corridor Will not be able to perform Stealth Dash on whiff Changed the behavior when Nash overtakes the opponent character

Vega Rainbow Suplex (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 140

Crescent Line (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Standing LP and Crouching LP (No Claw/Claw) Reduced the upwards hitbox

Matador Turn (V-Skill – Attack) Can cancel into CA on block Increased the distance at which it triggers the opponent’s blocking motion Increased the pushback on block

Bloody Kill – Torero and Bloody Kiss – Azul Damage increased from 100 to 140

L Crimson Terror Expanded the forward hitbox for the first hit

EX Flying Barcelona Attack Adjusted the input window

Flash Arch – Rossa Addressed the phenomenon where the attack would not connect after a successful parry Fixed the state where Vega would retain invincibility upon remaining in a neutral state after the attack concluded

Dhalsim Yoga Rocket (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 110 to 120

Standing MP and MK Eased the combo count

and MK Drill Kick Changed so that the move can be performed using down-forward and down-backwards diagonal directional inputs

Yoga Mala (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 16F to 17F

Yoga Gale Applied the combo count limit

Yoga Burner Increased the float on hit Increased the horizontal blowback distance on hit

Zangief Standing Heavy Punch (Uncharged Version) Changed the timing for cancel into V-Trigger II

Flying Head Butt Reduced the stun from 400 to 200 Changed the hit effect from blowback to mid-air unrecoverable damage Can now be canceled

Muscle Explosion (V-Reversal) Increased the pushback on hit Increased the pushback on block

Tundra Storm The opponent’s stun gauge will not recover during the animation lock

EX Borscht Dynamite (Normal/V-Trigger) Added a cancel-specific action

Karin Hajotsui (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130

Arakuma Inashi (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150 Reduced the recovery after the throw by 2F

Jumping HP Reduced the hurtbox

Ressencho (V-Reversal) Increased the horizontal blowback distance on hit

Guren Kusabi Changed the attack active frames from 8F to 11F Reduced the recovery from 21F to 18F

Meioken (Charge Ver. Included) Uncharged version: Damage decreased from 60 to 50 Charged version: Damage decreased from 80 to 70 Charged version: V-Gauge meter gain decreased from 100 to 80 Eased the combo count

EX Tenko Damage decreased from 120 to 100

EX Orochi Damage increased from 120 to 140

Yasha Gaeshi Tenchi Can be performed from cancelable moves Reduced recovery by 5F for situations where the counter was successfully triggered but the attack did not hit Reduced the damage for the grounded version from 120 to 100

R. Mika Crouching MP Increased the horizontal blowback distance for mid-air hit

H Shooting Peach Changed the performance when performed as a cancel from Lady Mika

Rainbow Typhoon/EX Rainbow Typhoon L: Damage increased from 170 to 180 M: Damage increased from 180 to 190 H: Damage increased from 190 to 200 EX: Damage increased from 230 to 240

Birdie Bad Skull (Forward Throw) Stun decreased from 200 to 150

Crouching MP Active frames reduced from 6F to 5F Recovery increased from 15F to 16F

Crouching HK Increased the disadvantage on block from -11F to -14F Expanded the hurtbox after the active frames end Delayed the timing at which the post-active frames hurtbox disappears Increased the pushback on block

Pepper Pot (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 16F to 17F

Necalli Standing LP and Crouching LP (Normal/V-Trigger) Reduced the upwards hitbox

Soul Stealer (Forward Throw) (Normal/V-Trigger) Regular version: Damage increased from 110 to 120 V-Trigger version: Damage increased from 120 to 130

Soul Discriminator (Backwards Throw) (Normal/V-Trigger) Regular version: Damage increased from 100 to 110 V-Trigger version: Damage increased from 110 to 120

Valiant Rebellion (Normal) The blowback on counter hit was changed to be the same as the regular version

Valiant Rebellion (V-Trigger) Blowback on hit changed to be the same as the regular version The blow on counter hit was changed to be the same as the regular version

EX Valiant Rebellion (Normal) Pushback on hit for the second hit slightly decreased First hit can be canceled into V-Trigger

EX Valiant Rebellion (V-Trigger) Pushback on hit for the second hit slightly decreased

EX The Disc’s Guidance (Normal) Damage distribution changed from 150 (35+35+80) to 150 (40+40+70) Stun distribution changed from 200 (25+25+150) to 200 (50+50+100) The second hit can be canceled into V-Trigger Increased the pushback on hit for the second hit

Clouded Mirror Increased the cancelation window when canceling from Culminated Power and Sacrificial Altar Pushback on block slightly decreased for the max charge version Increased the active frames after landing for the max charge version from 4F to 7F

Soul Offering Added collision boxes for after the move ends

Rashid Stun Decreased from 1000 to 950

Riding Glider (Forward Throw) Added 2F of recovery after the throw

Rising Sun (Backwards Throw) Stun decreased from 200 to 150

Standing LK Advantage on hit decreased from +4F to +2F Advantage on block decreased from +2F to +1F Is now a cancelable move

Standing HP Advantage on block decreased from +0F to -3F Note: Block recovery reduced by 3F

Standing MK Recovery increased from 15F to 17F Advantage on hit reduced from +2F to +1F Disadvantage on block increased from -2F to -4F Expanded the forward hitbox

Crouching MK Cancel timing from Easifa delayed by 3F

Crouching HP Reduced the recovery for the first hit on block by 3F

Flap Spin Reduced the recovery for the first hit on block by 3F Sped-up the startup of the second hit by 1F

Wall Jump (Jump-Off) Increased the interval between clinging to the wall and jump by 2F

L Spinning Mixer Pushback on block slightly decreased for the rapid button press version Landing recovery on whiff increased from 11F to 16F on whiff Note: No changed to recovery on hit or block Block stop for the third hit increased by 4F

L Eagle Spike Sped up the startup when performed in close range

EX Eagle Spike Changed so that Rashid will bounce off the opponent when blocked

EX V Eagle Spike Damage decreased from 140 to 100 Stun decreased from 200 to 150

V Airborne Eagle Spike Damage decreased from 120 to 100 Stun decreased from 200 to 150

EX V Airborne Eagle Spike Damage decreased from 150 to 120 Stun decreased from 200 to 150 Advantage on block decreased from +1F to -2F Increased the pushback on block

V Whirlwind Shot Damage reduced from 80 to 60 Stun for the M and H versions reduced from 150 to 140

EX V Whirlwind Shot Damage reduced from 120 to 100 Stun reduced from 200 to 160

Altair Invincibility frames changed to 1-17F

Laura Seoi Throw (Forward Throw) Added 2F of recovery after the throw Slightly increased the separation distance upon landing the throw in the corner

Standing MP Reduced the backwards hitbox

Standing MK Increased the advantage on hit from +3F to +4F

Crouching HK Recovery increased on whiff and on block by 2F

Linear Movement – Avante/Linear Movement – Esquiva/Linear Movement – Finta (Spark Show Version) Is now subject to counter-hit Expanded the collision boxes in the upwards direction during the move, only when performed from Thunder Clap

Linear Movement – Esquiva (Attack, Spark Show Version) Startup increased from 34F to 32F

Double Slap Startup increased from 16F to 17F

EX Sunset Wheel Expanded the forward hitbox for the second active throw frame

Matsuda Sway Changed so that the dodging motion will not consume V-Timer gauge

Shock Choke V-Timer consumption amount increased from 500F to 1,000F Fixed the phenomenon where Laura would have a hurtbox during the move’s animation

F.A.N.G Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Shimonshu (Forward Throw) Added 2F of recovery after the throw

Shishiruirui Eased the combo count

Nikaiho Increased the overall movement frames from 30F to 31F Added a hurtbox from 26F to 31F

Alex Leg Tomahawk (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 160

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox Increased the active frames from 2F to 3F Reduced the recovery from 8F to 7F

Standing HK Will force the opponent to stand on hit

Crouching LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching HP Increased the float on hit

Lariat Can be canceled

Chop Increased the disadvantage on block from -6F to -8F

Flying Cross Chop Eased the height restriction at which the move can be performed Eased the combo count Increased the float for mid-air hit

Big Boot Startup increased from 16F to 17F

M Flash Chop Reduced the startup from 19F to 18F

H Flash Chop Damage increased from 90 to 100

H Air Knee Smash Eased the combo count Delayed the timing at which he can move again after hit by 4F Increased the separation distance after hit

EX Power Bomb Throw hitbox startup reduced from 6F to 5F

Rage Boost Reduced the collision box on startup

Choke Sleeper Throw hitbox startup reduced from 6F to 5F

Flying DDT Damage decreased from 190 to 180 Sped up the startup by 3F when performed as a cancel

Guile Dragon Suplex (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130 Stun increased from 120 to 150

Reverse Back Knuckle (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 16F to 17F Recovery increased on hit by 2F

Sonic Boom (Normal/V-Trigger) Pushback on block slightly decreased

Knife Edge Cannot be activated by V-Trigger cancel from a regular Sonic Boom. No changes to the EX version

Somersault Kick Increased the horizontal blowback distance on hit Changed so that the condition after the active frames cause counter hit for the regular (M and H) and the EX version are the same as the regular version

EX Somersault Kick Increased the horizontal blowback distance on hit

V EX Somersault Kick Decreased the invincibility period from 31F to 11F

Sonic Hurricane Changed so that until the attack startup, Guile’s body is not pushed into movement Expanded the collision boxes in the forward direction until directly before attack startup

Sonic Tempest Changed so that Guile isn’t pushed to a different position until the attack startup

Ibuki Yami Kazura (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130

Kubiori (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Jumping HK Expanded the downwards hitbox Expanded the downwards hurtbox

Kazekiri Changed the damage for the last hit only to 70

Hanagasumi (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 15F to 17F Decreased the active frames from 13F to 4F Reduced the hitbox Increased the log’s movement speed Changed to be uniformly -2F on block Pushback on block slightly decreased

Fuma Shuriken (Haku) Damage reduced from 100 to 80

Fuma Shuriken (Kokofu) Damage increased from 80 to 100

Balrog Dirty Bomber (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 130 to 140

Buffalo Head Startup increased from 16F to 17F

H Screw Smash Reduced the startup from 24F to 23F Slightly increased the forward movement distance

B3 (Upon V-Trigger 2 Activation) Can be canceled from Hard Smasher, Hard Pressure, Buffalo Swing, and Buffalo Pressure The recovery when performed from the second hit of Under Impact was different than that of Crazy Rush, so it was fixed to be consistent with Crazy Rush

B3 (No Mercy) Will combo when performed from a cancelable normal move on hit Reduced the recovery after the thrown by 8F Changed the status after hit in the corner to be about the same as in the middle of the screen Expanded the forward hitbox only when performed from a cancel

Juri Chisenkyaku (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 110 to 120 Added 2F of recovery after the throw

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Standing HK Reduced the downwards hurtbox

Jumping HK Increased the amount of EX meter gain when performed as part of a chain combo during Feng Shui Engine alpha from 30 to 50

Kaisenrenkyaku (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 15F to 17F Increased the pushback distance on block

Fuharenkyaku (Normal/V-Trigger) Normal, V-Trigger: Damage decreased from 100 to 90

Urien Spartan Bomb (Forward Throw) Stun increased from 120 to 150

Spartan Bomb (Backwards Throw) Stun decreased from 200 to 150

Standing LP Recovery increased from 9F to 10F Note: No changes to recovery on hit or block

Standing LK Advantage on hit increased from +3F to +4F Advantage on block increased from +2F to +3F Increased the pushback distance on hit and block

Standing HP Reduced the opponent pushback distance on Crush Counter

Crouching LP Recovery increased from 8F to 9F No changes to recovery on hit or block Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching MK Delayed the cancel timing for each version of Tyrant Blaze by 2F

Quarrel Kick Increased the advantage on hit from +1F to +3F

Terrible Smash Increased the disadvantage on block from -6F to -8F Pushback on block slightly decreased

Break Rush Increased the disadvantage on block from -6F to -8F Pushback on block slightly increased

Tyrant Pressure Changed the length of the V-Timer from 3,000 to 3,200F

Tyrant Blaze Increased the horizontal blowback distance for the 2 nd attack on hit Increased the V-Timer consumption from 800F to 1,200F Slightly increased the forward hitbox

Tyrant Blaze (V-Skill/Uncharged Version) Increased the V-Timer consumption from 800 to 1,200F Decreased the recovery for the first hit only by 4F Changed to have armor properties until 8F after the first hi Expanded the forward hitbox

Tyrant Blaze (V-Skill/Charged Version) Increased the V-Timer consumption from 800F to 1,200F Changed to have armor properties until 3F after the first hit Expanded the forward hitbox

Anger Snap Fist Startup increased from 16F to 17F

Akuma Hyakkigosai (Shiretsu Hasshi Ver) Behavior on whiff unified with the EX version

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Standing MK Recovery increased from 16F to 18F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage

Crouching LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching HP Recovery increased from 16F to 20F No changes to advantage/disadvantage

Gosenkyuku (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 16F to 17F Increased the horizontal blowback distance on hit

EX Goshoryuken Expanded the collision boxes for the Shoryu on hit, making it harder for an opponent to fall behind Akuma during midair hit Changed so that the opponent cannot perform a recovery for the 3 rd overall hit

Shiretsu Hasshi Can no longer cancel Gohadoken/EX Gohadoken/Sekia Goshoha/EX Sekia Goshoha on whiff

Dohatsu Shoten/Shiretsu Hasshi Fixed the phenomenon where upon cancelling into from certain special moves, Akuma retained invincibility frames while being able to move

Sekia Kuretsuha Changed so that his collision boxes will not move forward during recovery Increased the amount of EX Gauge his opponent will gain on hit, from 60 to 100

Kolin Pressure Ridge (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130

Standing HP (Normal/V-Trigger) Increased the disadvantage on block from -2F to -4F

Crouching LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching LK Delayed the timing for canceling into Absolute Zero by 3F

Crouching MK Expanded the upwards hurtbox Delayed the timing for canceling into Absolute Zero by 3F Reduced the backwards hitbox Reduced the active frames from 3F to 2F

Crouching HK Unified the cancel timing for Diamond Dust/Absolute Zero/Frost Edge for the first hit for both hit and block Unified the cancel timing for Diamond Dust/Absolute Zero/Frost Edge for the second hit for both hit and block

Cold Low Unified the cancel timing for Diamond Dust/Absolute Zero/Frost Edge for the first hit for both hit and block Unified the cancel timing for Diamond Dust/Absolute Zero/Frost Edge for the second hit for both hit and block

Brinicle Unified the cancel timing for Diamond Dust/Absolute Zero/Frost Edge for both hit for both hit and block Recovery increased for the normal and V-Trigger versions on hit by 5F

Frost Spike Can cancel into Absolute Zero on block

Snow Grain Unified the cancel timing for Diamond Dust/Absolute Zero/Frost Edge on block

Frost Edge Increased the V-Timer consumption from 500F to 1,000F, except when used from a dash Changed so that it will not hit opponents who are behind Kolin Only applies to grounded opponents, has no effect on her juggle combos

Diamond Dust Damage increased from 90 to 120

Forward Dash (V-Trigger) Increased the V-Timer consumption from 500F to 700F

Inside Slash (V-Trigger) Decreased the advantage on hit from +3 to +2F Increased the disadvantage on block from -7F to -8F

Frost Tower Increased the amount of EX Gauge her opponent will gain on hit, from 20 to 100

Menat Overflowing Nile (Forward Throw) (Bare Handed/Crystal Ball) Added 1F of recovery after the throw

Standing LP (Crystal Ball) Expanded the downwards hitbox of the crystal ball

Standing HK (Bare Handed/Crystal Ball) Reduced the backwards hitbox Base of the hitbox only – will not hit opponents who are behind Menat

Khamun Kick (Bare Handed/Crystal Ball) Changed so that the move can be performed using down-forward and down-backwards diagonal directional inputs

Soul Reflect: Kamal (Bare Handed) V-Gauge meter gain increased from 50/25 to 80/40 Can cancel into Wisdom of Thoth/Prophecy of Thoth

Soul Reflect: Kamal (Crystal Ball) V-Gauge meter gain increased from 80/40 to 100/50 Can cancel into Wisdom of Thoth/Prophecy of Thoth

Soul Reflect: Stella (Bare Handed) V-Gauge meter gain increased from 50/25 to 80/40 Reduced the hurtbox Fixed the phenomenon where if Menat was attacked before the hitbox became active she would take standing damage Can cancel into Wisdom of Thoth/Prophecy of Thoth

Soul Reflect: Stella (Crystal Ball) V-Gauge meter gain increased from 50/25 to 100/50 Reduced the hurtbox Can cancel into Wisdom of Thoth/Prophecy of Thoth

Guardian of the Sun/EX Guardian of the Sun Changed the command from F, D, DF +P/PP to F, D, DF, +K/KK

EX Guardian of the Sun Changed the invincibility timing from 6F to 5F

Soul Spark Changed the command from F, D, DF + P to D, DF, F + K Reduced the damage from 100 to 80 Reduced the stun from 200 to 150 Increased the chip damage from 7 to 13

Ed Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching MP Reduced the advantage on block from +3F to +2F

Crouching HP Reduced the damage from 90 to 80 Note: Damage on the extended part reduced from 80 to 70 When triggering a Crush Counter on an airborne opponent, the float value has been made the same as a Crush Counter on a grounded opponent

Kill Step Increased the overall movement frames from 29F to 31F Added a hurtbox from 26F to 31F

Psycho Splash/EX Psycho Splash Increased the move delay from Psycho Rising by 5F

Psycho Snatcher – Ground Reduced the V-Gauge meter gain for the non-charged version from 100 to 80 The V-Gauge meter gain distribution has been changed in accordance with the damage Reduced the V-Gauge meter gain for the charged version from 120 to 100 Changed the hit motion for the non-charged version Added 2F of recovery for the non-charged version on hit Changed so that if the first hit counts as a counter hit, the counter hit effects will carry over to the second hit Reduced the recovery on whiff for the charged version from 57F to 40F

Psycho Snatcher – Air Reduced the recovery on whiff for the charged version from 50F to 40F Expanded the downwards hitbox for the non-charged version Changed so that if the first hit counts as a counter hit, the counter hit effects will carry over to the second hit V-Gauge meter gain distribution has been changed in accordance with the damage

Psycho Cannon Damage increased from 100 to 120 Reduced the startup from 16F to 13F when the move is performed with the forward input Deleted the hurtbox during the screen freeze

Enhanced Snatcher Reduced the recovery by 3F when performed from a cancel Deleted the hurtbox during the screen freeze

Ultra Snatcher – Ground On block, will deal real chip damage instead of recoverable gray damage Added a projectile-nullifying hitbox aside from the attack hitbox Expanded the horizontal hitbox for the first active frame Reduced the horizontal hurtbox Reduced the amount of V-Timer consumption from 1,500F to 1,300

Ultra Snatcher – Air Expanded the hitbox for the attack active frames from 1F to 3F Changed the position of the hitbox for the attack active frames from 4F to 7F Reduced the amount of V-Timer consumption from 1,500F to 1,300F

Psycho Barrage Increased the amount of EX-Gauge meter gain for the opponent upon hit from 75 to 100

Abigail Vitality Reduced vitality from 1100 to 1075

Stun Stun increased from 1050 to 1075

Hurtbox Shape Changed the height of his hurtbox and collision box for spinning knockdown damage

Red Leaf (Forward Throw) Increased the spacing distance on hit in the corner

Standing LK Startup increased from 5F to 6F Increased the pushback on block

Standing HP (V-Trigger) Stun decreased for the charge version from 200 to 150

Crouching LP Startup increased from 5F to 6F Reduced the downward hitbox for the second and third active frames Recovery increased from 10F to 12F Removed the counter hit judgment after the attack startup

Crouching LK Increased the pushback on hit Can only be canceled into V-Trigger

Crouching HP Stun decreased for the charge version from 200 to 150

Vroom Vroom Increased the pushback on hit

Abi Hammer Changed so that only the third active frame will hit a downed opponent

Abi Blaster (V-Trigger) Stun decreased for the charge version from 200 to 150

Abi Twist (V-Trigger) Stun decreased for the charge version from 200 to 150

Ontario Drop (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 16F to 17F Reduced the opponent’s blowback

EX Giant Flip Damage decreased from 120 to 80 Stun decreased from 200 to 150

M/H Abigail Smash Made the situation after hit the same as L Abigail Smash Expanded the hurtbox during recovery

EX Abigail Smash Damage decreased from 100 to 80 Expanded the hurtbox during recovery

Bay Area Sunrise Added 4F of recovery after the throw

EX Bay Area Sunrise Increased the separation distance after hit Added 3F of recovery after the throw

Hybrid Charge Fixed the phenomenon where the advantage/disadvantage when performed as a cancel from certain regular moves was different than that of Max Power

Metro Crash On block, opponent takes actual damage instead of recoverable damage Reduced the upwards hitbox Enforced combo count restrictions on the non-charged version Damage increased for the non-charged version from 120 to 150 Stun increased for the non-charged version from 150 to 200 Damage increased for the charged version from 170 to 200 Damage increased for the max-charge version from 220 to 250

Abigail Punch Enforced combo count restrictions Increased the knockdown time for the first hit Stun decreased for the non-rapid button press version from 180 to 120 Stun decreased for the rapid button press version from 200 to 150 Added 8F of recovery to the rapid button press version (L/H) Added 7F of recovery to the rapid button press version (M)

EX Abigail Punch Increased the knockdown time for the first hit Changed the blowback on first hit counter hit to be the same as the regular hit version Damage increased for the non-rapid button press version from 130 to 140 Damage decreased for the rapid button press version from 170 to 160 Stun decreased for the non-rapid button press version from 200 to 150 Stun decreased for the rapid button press version from 230 to 200 Recovery increased for the rapid button press version by 8F

Zeku (Old) Tsurigane Otoshi (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 130

Mikoshi (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Standing MP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Crouching LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Jumping HP Expanded the hitbox at the base

Fukuro Changed so that it will not build EX gauge on hit or block

Toushi Reduced the startup from 17F to 12F Changed the opponent reaction from blowback to stagger on hit Increased the pushback on block

Bushin Gram – Koku/EX Bushin Gram – Koku Damage decreased at the base and the part that nullifies projectiles by 10

L Bushin Gram – Ban Damage decreased from 120 to 100

EX Bushin Gram – Ban Changed the blowback for the first hit

L Bushin Gram – Teki Changed the horizontal blowback on hit

M Bushin Gram – Teki Damage decreased on hit at the base from 90 to 80 Damage decreased on hit for the projectile-nullifying part only from 80 to 70

EX Bushin Gram – Teki Damage decreased on hit at the base from 120 to 110 Damage decreased on hit for the projectile-nullifying part only from 100 to 90 Expanded the hitbox for the part that physically hits, from the second hit onward

EX Bushin Jakura Changed the movement distance upon directional key input Changed the trajectory on startup

Shukumyo Can be canceled into from Bushin Gram – Koku/Ban/Teki on hit only

Idaten The first normal move performed from Idaten can be cancelled Changed the invincibility timing from 6F to 3F Changed so that a crouching HP from Idaten that hits a crouching opponent will force stand

Karura Tenzan Addressed the phenomenon where all of the hits of Karura Tenzan would not connect when canceled into from certain parts of EX Bushin Gram – Koku/Teki Changed the movement distance for the initial startup Changed from one-time usage to timer-type, added the special move Karura Tenzan Damage decreased from 180 to 140 Stun decreased from 200 to 150 On hit, reduced the opponent’s blowback time by 3F On hit, changed to be projectile invincible until the active frames end

Batsuzan Gaisei Increased the amount of EX-Gauge meter gain for the opponent upon hit from 60 to 100

Zeku (Young) Tesso (Forward Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 140

Raiju (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 120 to 160 Stun increased from 150 to 200 Increased the EX meter gain from 80 to 100

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Jumping HP Changed the hitboxes and hurtboxes in to match a change in the motion

Jumping HK Expanded the forward hitbox Deleted the forward hurtbox Reduced and expanded the hurtbox

Tenpo Kari Changed so that it does not build EX gauge on hit or block Damage increased from 80 to 90 Expanded the upwards hitbox for the startup of the second hit Expanded the upwards hitbox for the second hit Active frames from the second hit increased from 2F to 4F

Toushi (V-Reversal) Attack startup reduced from 17F to 12F Changed the opponent reaction from blowback to stagger on hit Increased the pushback on block

Bushin Sho Eased the combo count

H Bushin Sho Fixed the phenomenon where, for H Bushin Sho only, the projectile-nullifying hitbox would not be generated

EX Bushin Sho Recovery increased from 20F to 21F Note: No changes in advantage/disadvantage

H Hozanto Attack startup reduced from 27F to 26F

Ashikari Damage increased from 80 to 100 Eased the combo count

EX Ashikari Stun increased from 150 to 200 Eased the combo count

Gekkou Eased the combo count

EX Gekkou Stun increased from 150 to 200 Eased the combo count

Shukumyo Can be canceled into from Bushin Sho/Hozanto/Ashikari/Gekkou/Bushin Sangoku Otoshi on hit only

Idaten The first normal move performed from Idaten can be cancelled Invincibility timing changed from 6F to 3F

Karura Tenzan Changed the movement distance for the initial startup Changed from one-time usage to timer-type, added the special move Karura Tenzan Damage decreased from 180 to 140 Stun decreased from 200 to 150 On hit, reduced the opponent’s blowback time by 3F On hit, changed to be projectile invincible until the active frames end

Batsuzan Gaisei Increased the amount of EX-Gauge meter gain for the opponent upon hit from 60 to 100

Sakura Hanakaze (Forward Throw) Added 1F of recovery after the throw Increased the separation distance upon landing the throw in the corner

Sakura Shoulder Throw (Backwards Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 150

Sailor Hop (Air Throw) Damage increased from 140 to 160 Landing recovery on whiff increased from 4F to 6F

Haru Kaze Can be canceled into from cancellable-normal moves, Tengyo Hadoken (charged version), V Hadoken, V Tengyo Hadoken, and Hogasho

Standing LP Reduced the upwards hitbox

Standing LK Active frames reduced from 4F to 3F Adjusted the motion Due to the change above, hitboxes were adjusted accordingly

Crouching MP Advantage on hit increased from +2F to +5F Pushback on hit slightly decreased Pushback on block slightly decreased

Furiko Upper Expanded the forward hitbox for the first active frame Moved the hitbox forward for active frame 3F Active frame 3F will no longer trigger a Crush Counter Reduced the backwards hurtbox

Sakura Otoshi Changed the stun distribution, from 240 (80 x 3) to 240 (40+80+120) Changed the V-Gauge meter build distribution, from 75 (25×3) to 120 (30+40+50)

Oukakyaku Damage increased from 60 to 80

Floral Spin (V-Reversal) Startup increased from 15F to 17F Pushback on block slightly decreased

Hogasho Reduced the hitbox Added 5F of recovery on whiff

H Shunpukyaku Damage increased from 80 to 100 Reduced the startup from 25F to 24F Expanded the hurtbox for the second hit

Hadoken Damage increased from 50 to 60

EX Hadoken Damage increased from 80 to 100 Startup decreased from 17F to 14F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage Changed the overall movement frames from 48F to 45F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage Expanded the forward hitbox Can now be canceled into V-Trigger

V Hadoken Changed the overall movement frames from 45F to 42F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage Expanded the forward hitbox Adjusted the combo count

V Hadoken (Charged) Changed the overall movement frames from 75F to 60F Increased the advantage on block from +3F to +10F Expanded the forward hitbox

Tengyo Hadoken Reduced the damage from 70 to 60 Changed the overall movement frames from 57F to 45F Changed the opponent’s blowback on hit Expanded the forward hitbox Changed so that it will not hit a crouching opponent Changed to cause a knockdown on hit Active frames changed from 24F to 27F

EX Tengyo Hadoken Reduced the attack active frames from 17F to 15F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage Changed the overall movement frames, from 55F to 45F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage Increased the float on hit Changed so that it will not hit a crouching opponent Can now be canceled into V-Trigger

V Tengyo Hadoken Changed the overall movement frames, from 51F to 45F Expanded the forward hitbox Changed the opponent’s float on hit Changed so that it will not hit a crouching opponent Adjusted the combo count

V Tengyo Hadoken (Charged) Damage increased from 100 to 110 Changed the overall movement frames, from 67F to 55F Adjusted the combo count Changed the opponent’s float on hit Changed so that it will not hit a crouching opponent

EX Shououken Reduced the opponent’s blowback distance on hit

Sakura Rain Addressed the phenomenon where the opponent could not perform a V-Reversal when Sakura Rain was canceled into from certain blocked special moves (charged Hadoken/V Hadoken/charged V Hadoken/V Tengyo Hadoken/ charged V Tengyo Hadoken).

Blanka Quick Rolling (V-Reversal) Increased the pushback on block Increased the opponent’s blowback on hit

Jungle Dynamo/Lightning Beast Reduced 2F of recovery to the V-Trigger cancel

Electric Thunder Advantage on block increased from +2F to +3F

EX Electric Thunder Damage increased from 100 to 120 Stun increased from 180 to 200 Can now be canceled into V-Trigger

V Electric Thunder Stun increased from 180 to 230

Back Step Rolling Changed to blowback damage on midair hit Eased the combo count Decreased the landing recovery from 14F to 11F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage

EX Back Step Rolling Decreased the landing recovery from 13F to 5F Note: There are changes to advantage/disadvantage on hit and block

V Back Step Rolling Decreased the landing recovery from 14F to 11F Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage

Ground Shave Rolling Changed so that the first and second hits will be blocked successively Reduced the disadvantage on block from -14F to -8F

Ground Shave Rolling (Max Charge) Reduced the damage from 250 to 220 Changed so that the final hit causes a guard break



Street Fighter V update 2.02 will become available on April 3, 2018.