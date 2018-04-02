Report: We Could See Darksiders 3 in August, According to Retail Listing

Apart from a general 2018 window, THQNordic hasn’t given us many hints as to when we’ll be able to play the next title in the Darksiders series. Thanks to a listing on EB Games Canada, we might have a better idea of when the Darksiders III release date might be. According to the now changed product page, a date of August 8 was shown. EB Games has since updated the listing to reflect a generic December 31, 2018 placeholder.

The site OnlySP, who originally reported on the date, points out that August 8 is a Wednesday. Game releases usually land on Tuesdays or Fridays, so it lends an air of uncertainty to the rumored Darksiders III release date.

After playing as War and Death in the first two games, Darksiders III sees players take on the role of Fury as she hunts down the Seven Deadly Sins. A number of gameplay videos have been released showing off some of her attacks and abilities, as well as trailers that hint what the story may hold.

At the end of last year, Gameumentary released a Darksiders documentary project that looks into the series composer Jesper Kyd and his work on the franchise. THQNordic has indicated that the gears are already turning on a Darksiders 4 story to ease fears that we may not get the full four-horsemen experience.

Darksiders III wasn’t present at E3 last year, but given the 2018 release, it’s almost a guarantee that we’ll see Fury in some form at this year’s show. If the Darksiders III release date does indeed fall in August, THQNordic will want to give the game a big boost at one of the industry’s largest trade shows, especially now that the public can attend.

Do you hope to see the Darksiders III release date in August? When do you think THQNordic will announce the official date?

[Source: OnlySP]