The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match Release Date Revealed – and It’s Sooner Than You Think

The 1990s had no shortage of quality fighting titles, and The King of Fighters series proved to be a strong contender among its many rivals. After making an official announcement at EVO Japan 2018, SNK has now revealed The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match release date for PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC on April 3.

The classic title, priced at $14.99, is a port of the 1997 Neo Geo version and comes packed with some exciting new features. Perhaps most notable is the game’s new multiplayer mode, which allows players to fiercely duke it out from all over the world. Fighters can also take on single-player mode while simultaneously waiting for an online match to begin.

This re-release also brings about a pleasant surprise for PS4 and Vita owners: The ability to cross-play between platforms.

If the above isn’t enough to get your heart pumping, check out this short teaser released by SNK not too long ago:

The original King of Fighters ‘97 introduced several new goodies to the franchise, including two popular characters from the Fatal Fury series, Blue Mary and Ryuji Yamazaki. Players can also enjoy unlockable art pieces as they progress, as well as the ability to customize the main menu background music (BGM).

These features, combined with the game’s robust character roster and diverse settings, will surely give players reason to come back for more. At least that’s what we sincerely hope.

Finally, be sure to read a brief interview with the original game’s developers, Yasuyuki Oda and Hideaki Asanaka, on the official PlayStation blog. Here they provide a few interesting facts and insights surrounding its development cycle at the time.

The King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match will fight its way to PS4, PS Vita, and PC on April 3.

[Via: PlayStation blog]