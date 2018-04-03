Burnout Paradise Remastered Patch Zooms In to the PS4 Today

Criterion Games, the bigshots responsible for Star Wars: Battlefront and Battlefront II, has recently launched a patch for one of their most successful racing games out there, Burnout Paradise Remastered. They announced this news on their Twitter earlier this day:

The patch will hit for Xbox One and PS4 at 12pm UTC today (so about 2 1/2 hours after this tweet). The PS4 save-corrupting days should now be over. Also, there’s a server fix that should help resolve some of the kooky stats. — Criterion Games (@CriterionGames) April 3, 2018



F8RGE posted the whole patch updates on the games Reddit page, /r/Burnout. The PS4 changes were as follows:

Fixed an issue which would cause a crash for some users at the end of an Unranked Event. This would occur in some Races, in eight player mode, if Boost Limit is set to under 5/10 and one of the users is in DNF status when all others finish the race.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occurring after finishing “Mountain Meander” in an unranked match with the boost limit set to 3/10 or 4/10.

Fixed an issue that would cause the used to receive the error message “Event failed to start, please try again” when finding a host in “Custom Match” and trying to join the session.

Fixed an issue that would cause the host, and sometimes another player to crash at the end of an unranked race when using the ‘host car lock’ option.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when cycling through the cars in the Junkyard menu.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes corrupt save file data while a player was in progress of a Showtime event on Newton DR.

Wrecking the car multiple times will no longer cause the game to crash.

Playing ‘Showtime’ on Shires Street on Big Surf Island will no longer cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash for 3/5 players when starting a Marked Man event in a 5 player lobby.

Winning offline races no longer increases the players “World’s Best” points on the leaderboard.

Unranked Races no longer grant points for the World’s Best ranking system.

Creating a race in a Freeburn Online lobby will no longer cause the game to hang for approximately 18 seconds.

Players who start in the last position of the starting line of a ranked / unranked race will now earn boost when reaching 1st position.

Fixed an issue where the game would not find the lobby of a friend when it is set to Friends Only.

Fixed a leaderboard issue where unrealistic times were being set on roads.

“Friends Best Score” on the Paradise City map will now display stats as expected.

Fixed an issue where the “Friends Best Time” on the game map & the scrolling text under the street name is showing friends stats from the correct street, but with the actual results taken from a completely different user.

Burnout Paradise Remastered patch updates will be implemented some time today. This game an open world racing video game based on the popular Burnout Paradise, released last March 18, 2018 on the PS4.

