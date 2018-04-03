Interstellar Party Game Catastronauts Announced, Launching in Late 2018

Inertia Game Studios has announced today that their upcoming interstellar party game Catastronauts will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in late 2018. The fast-paced multiplayer action game will allow players to become a crew of intergalactic space travelers who must work together to stop an attacking fleet, all the while trying to keep their own ship from breaking apart.

To celebrate the announcement of the game, Inertia Game Studios has released a new trailer for the game. You can check out an announcement trailer for Catastronauts below to get a glimpse of the upcoming title:

For more on Catastronauts, check out below for a brief overview of the title courtesy of the developers of the game:

Catastronauts is a fast-paced multiplayer action game in which players become a crew of intergalactic spacefarers who must work together to destroy an attacking enemy fleet, whilst frantically struggling to keep their own ship intact. Co-ordination, co-operation and decisiveness are essential to victory, as multiple tasks need to be taken care of across the vessel. Who is going to fire the lasers, arm the torpedoes, repair a breach in the hull and extinguish that damned fire? Boldly go, or things will go badly! In addition to the regular occupational hazards, each level offers unique challenges and dangers to deal with including solar flares and malfunctioning extraction doors. Meanwhile a whole host of unique mechanics will keep even the most experienced crew members on their toes.

Catastronauts will release sometime in late 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.