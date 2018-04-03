Watch 17 Minutes of New Downward Spiral: Horus Station Gameplay

Finnish developers 3rd Eye Studios are giving players a treat this morning, as they have released a whopping 17-minute video showing off some new gameplay from their upcoming sci-fi title, Downward Spiral: Horus Station. The footage, which was taken during a demo from GDC 2018, seems to be from early on in the game, with players just getting acquainted with how to use the controls and trying to figure out what’s been happening on the space station.

Check out the full 17-minute gameplay footage below:

In Downward Spiral: Horus Station, players will have to navigate through a lost vessel that has been abandoned by its crew. As they do, they’ll have to solve the mystery of the space station while also avoiding unknown dangers found within. Players will have to use weapons like bolt throwers, rail guns, and arc welders to take out threats, solve puzzles, and find out why the Horus Station has been left to drift in space.

For more on the upcoming game, make sure to check out our recent hands-on with the game from GDC 2018. Here’s a snippet of the preview:

I played the game for 30 minutes without even realizing it. For a VR game, and for me, that’s a pretty good sign that the game is well done. The game should have 4-6 hours of gameplay, depending on your style of play, and can be played in online co-op mode whether both players have VR or not. Technically, neither player needs a PSVR to play the game as it can be played either way, keeping in mind that move controllers are needed for the VR mode but don’t work with the non-VR version. Personally, I wouldn’t mind using the move controllers with or without VR, but it’s easy to understand that tracking would be impossible without the VR headset.

Downward Spiral: Horus Station is set to launch sometime in Spring 2018.