Check Out the Differences Between Dark Souls and Dark Souls Remastered

The first previews for Dark Souls Remastered are slowly pouring in today, and with many players getting their first real look at the game, the differences that the remaster has from the original title are starting to make themselves known.

In a brand new video shared early today, DualShockers compiled a series of clips from the remastered game and compared them to the original. In it, you get a pretty good look at what kind of a difference the remastered game is visually. Not only does everything look a bit crisper, but textures pop more and enemies look even more menacing, which didn’t seem possible. For the full video, check out below:

As far as major changes between the two games go, there’s some of the more obvious discoveries; Dark Souls Remastered will support 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro , and PC. There’s still some other, smaller details that have been changed throughout the remastering process, and you can check some of them out below, and visit IGN for the full list of changes:

Online Multiplayer The maximum number of players online has increased from 4 to 6.

The Dried Finger item will be needed to play with 6 players.

The Dried Finger has been moved from the Painted World of Ariamis level to the Undead Burg merchant to be obtainable earlier in the game. The Dried Finger location in the Painted World has been replaced with a Twin Humanities item.

Password Matchmaking is now available, similar to Dark Souls 3. When a player is summoned in Password Matchmaking the player level will be synced.

It’s now easier for friends to be matched with each other. When the guest player’s character level and weapon is higher than that of the host player, the level will be adjusted accordingly.

Healing items will not be available during PvP with the exception of Estus Flasks. To prevent long and drawn out battles, the number of Estus Flasks is halved for phantoms.

When a player defeats an invading phantom, their Estus Flask is restored.

Players can turn on / off global matchmaking.

Players can now prevent matched Red Phantoms from seeing their “White Sign Soapstone” sign.

layers can no longer summon ally phantoms consecutively when in combat with enemy phantoms.

In online play, players who are outside of the host’s parameter range will not be matched with each other (the players can still be matched via Password Matching).

Dark Souls Remastered will release on May 28, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: DualShockers, IGN]