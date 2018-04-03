Dark Devotion Binds Itself to the PS4 This Year

Dark Devotion is a new side-scrolling platformer published by The Arcade Crew. Developed by French studio Hibernian Workshop, this game features lots of gameplay reminiscent of old 2D platformer classics.

The eternal suffering of The Templars is both a blessing and a curse – salvation is born through sacrifice, and no sacrifice is too great to praise your God. A mystical temple teeming with a strange life-like energy of its own awaits you on your sacred crusade of suffering and redemption that will take you to the depths of traditions spanning centuries – and leave you questioning your faith and your own existence.

According to The Arcade Crew:

Dark Devotion features a rich, detailed and immersive narrative that unfolds a sombre tale of your religion’s undeniable calling where every encounter is a challenge of suffering, piety and conviction – but most importantly, it’s a fight to the death. Spanning across four unique worlds, each with their own variety of environments bursting with detail, players will choose from dozens of weapons and learn from them the secret of the Temple as they fight superbly crafted bosses with one mission: to destroy your soul and damn you forever. Dark Devotion features several distinctive gameplay mechanics for greatly expanded replayability – the prayers, blessings and curses system allows for flexibility and a variety of approaches to each foe, while its myriad of weaponry allow for combining skillsets to alter your approach with each play through.

As mentioned above, Dark Devotion will feature a myriad of available weapons, reminiscent of old 2D platformers such as the very successful Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Fans of dark-themed games will love this game, as the background and world design is simply stunningly eerie yet beautiful at the same time. Coupled with bosses that definitely fit each of their respective zones, Dark Devotion is showing promise on delivering a solid, retro, horror-esque experience.

A closer look on the details of the game can be found in these screenshots:

Dark Devotion will be released some time later this year.