Out Today: Test Your Survival Skills with Island Time VR

For those looking to spice up their PlayStation VR library, we are excited to announce that the Island Time VR release date has finally arrived.

Starting today (April 3), players can test their survival skills as a result of a shipwreck on a small, secluded island. Catching fish, crafting handy tools, and fighting off various creatures will be a challenging, crucial requirement for your continued survival. Did we mention the game wants you to somehow start a fire to cook and stay warm practically in the middle of the ocean?

Not all hope is lost, however, as you’ll be accompanied by the very friendly Carl the Crab, voiced by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, to ensure you don’t become fish food along the way. The island’s only resident tosses out occasional tips and tricks to help improve your craft and keep you alive. Just don’t make the little guy and its claws too angry, as you’ll need all the help you can get.

Check out Island Time VR in action:



Island Time VR carries a gorgeous, cartoony style that aims to put you at ease even during the game’s most intense moments. And that’s exactly what art director Ruby Wang was striving for in order to create an experience that’s easy to pick up, yet hard to master.

This marks Flight School Studio’s newest VR entry after the successful Manifest 99, which was ultimately nominated for an Emmy Award.

Are you excited to pick this one up? You can get your hands on Island Time VR, available now. For more on the design of Carl the Crab, you can read the PlayStation Blog’s full interview with Adam Volker and Ruby Wang from Flight School, and Carl’s voice, Greg Miller.

[Via: PlayStation Blog]