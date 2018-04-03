Pre-Registration for EA Play 2018 Tickets Available Now

If you plan on attending the third EA Play event, now is the time to start planning on it. Electronic Arts has announced today that pre-registration is live for the 2018 event, which will run from June 9-11, 2018. Anyone interested in grabbing a ticket can head over to the registration site now, where they will have to go through a pre-registration process. Once pre-registering is complete, ticket holders will be notified on May 25 that they are able to book a show day or gameplay session during the event. As is the case with shows like this, sessions and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to strike quick.

Returning once again to the Hollywood Palladium, the three-day event promises to once again feature some of the newest games Electronic Arts has to offer. Titles like Anthem, The Sims 4, the next Battlefield experience, and the usual EA Sports titles will all be at the show, so make sure to register as quickly as possible if you’ll be around Hollywood in June.

