Capcom Will Hold Sengoku Basara Festival Summer 2018 in Japan

Capcom has today announced that they will hold a Sengoku Basara Festival 2018 ~Summer Campaign~ on July 14 at Nakano Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Other than the Sengoku Basara series producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, this event will also be attended by some of the series’ famous voice actors and stage theater performers.

You can check the full list of guest stars announced so far right below:

Sengoku Basara series producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi Seiyuus / Voice actors Tomokazu Seki (Ishida Mitsunari)

Soichiro Hoshi (Sanada Yukimura)

Toshiyuki Morikawa (Katakura Kojuro)

Masakazu Morita (Maeda Keiji)

Shinichiro Miki (Goto Matabei)

Ryuzo Ishino (Chosokabe Motochika)

Shigeru Nakahara (Mouri Motonari)

Sho Hayami (Akechi Mitsuhide / Tenkai) Stage theater performers Shuto Mashima (Date Masamune)

Kenya Nakao (Tokugawa Ieyasu)

Tatsuya Isaka (Maeda Keiji)

Ire Shiozaki (Goto Matabei)

Atsushi Shiramata (Chosokabe Motochika)

Yusuke Seto (Akechi Mitsuhide)

While Sengoku Basara has been under the game radar in 2017 due to a lack of a new game, the franchise is still actively holding stage theaters in Japan. At the end of 2017, Hiroyuki Kobayashi had promised that there will be major announcements related to Sengoku Basara in 2018. And this may have already begun with a recent announcement for an anime adaptation of the school-themed spinoff manga, Gakuen Basara.

As a reference, the latest mainline Sengoku Basara game, Sengoku Basara 4, was revealed at the 2013 Basara Festival. Combined with the aforementioned promise, there should be a good chance of Kobayashi announcing a brand-new game to the Sengoku Basara series at this event.

[Source: Capcom]