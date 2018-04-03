PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Sunshine Edition Announced in Japan

April 3, 2018Written by Kite Stenbuck

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash Sunshine Edition

Marvelous has today just announced that they will be releasing Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Sunshine Edition in Japan. This is basically a re-release of the water gun shooter game Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash which was out first in Japan on March 16, 2017, before getting released in the rest of the world on September 26.

Marvelous has confirmed that the game content of Sunshine Edition is exactly the same as the initial release of Peach Beach Splash. However, it will have a reduced price and a bonus DLC set. All copies of Sunshine Edition will come with a DLC serial code to obtain a set of five Sunshine Swimsuits for Asuka, Homura, Yumi, Miyabi, and Ryoki. This DLC set will also be sold at PSN Store for those who already own Peach Beach Splash.

There is also a more limited package called Sunshine Edition XXX (the XXX is pronounced Kiss) which comes with a new oppai mousepad featuring Yumi. The image below shows the Sunshine Edition XXX package.

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash Sunshine Edition XXX

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Sunshine Edition will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 26. While Peach Beach Splash has also been released worldwide, Marvelous has not announced if a Sunshine Edition will also be released overseas.

[Source: Marvelous]

