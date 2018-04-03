PlayStation Now Games for April Include Homefront: The Revolution and Mighty No. 9

Earlier today, Sony unveiled the latest additions to its PlayStation Now library for the month of April 2018. Players looking to start a revolution will be happy, as not only is Homefront: The Revolution included, but you can also run around and cause some mayhem in Saints Row: Gat out of Hell as well. Mighty No. 9 and The Unfinished Swan are also two of the more well-known titles joining the list of games headed to the service, so if you’ve yet to play either, now is as good a time as any.

For the full list of titles coming to the service this month, make sure to see below (via the PlayStation Blog):

April’s New PS Now Additions APB Reloaded

Azkend 2

Baseball Riot

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dynamite Fishing World Games

F1 2016

Homefront

Homefront: The Revolution

Mantis Burn Racing

Mighty No. 9

Omega Quintet PS3 > PS4 upgrades Risen 3 Enhanced Edition

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

The Unfinished Swan

If you haven’t given PlayStation Now a try yet, you can check out the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC to experience the streaming service for yourself. For those unaware of what the service is, PlayStation Now provides unlimited and on-demand access to a library of over 600 games, with new games added every month and no downloads required. For a closer look as to what the most popular games on the service were for March, check out below:

March’s Most Popular PS Now Titles Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat

Fallout: New Vegas

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Last of Us

God of War 3 Remastered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

