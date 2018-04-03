PlayStation Now Games for April Include Homefront: The Revolution and Mighty No. 9
Earlier today, Sony unveiled the latest additions to its PlayStation Now library for the month of April 2018. Players looking to start a revolution will be happy, as not only is Homefront: The Revolution included, but you can also run around and cause some mayhem in Saints Row: Gat out of Hell as well. Mighty No. 9 and The Unfinished Swan are also two of the more well-known titles joining the list of games headed to the service, so if you’ve yet to play either, now is as good a time as any.
For the full list of titles coming to the service this month, make sure to see below (via the PlayStation Blog):
April’s New PS Now Additions
- APB Reloaded
- Azkend 2
- Baseball Riot
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dynamite Fishing World Games
- F1 2016
- Homefront
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Mighty No. 9
- Omega Quintet
PS3 > PS4 upgrades
- Risen 3 Enhanced Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- The Unfinished Swan
If you haven’t given PlayStation Now a try yet, you can check out the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC to experience the streaming service for yourself. For those unaware of what the service is, PlayStation Now provides unlimited and on-demand access to a library of over 600 games, with new games added every month and no downloads required. For a closer look as to what the most popular games on the service were for March, check out below:
March’s Most Popular PS Now Titles
- Red Dead Redemption
- NBA 2K16
- WWE 2K16
- Mortal Kombat
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- The Last of Us
- God of War 3 Remastered
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Payday 2 Crimewave Edition
[Source: PlayStation Blog]