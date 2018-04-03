PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Now Games for April Include Homefront: The Revolution and Mighty No. 9

April 3, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

Earlier today, Sony unveiled the latest additions to its PlayStation Now library for the month of April 2018. Players looking to start a revolution will be happy, as not only is Homefront: The Revolution included, but you can also run around and cause some mayhem in Saints Row: Gat out of Hell as well. Mighty No. 9 and The Unfinished Swan are also two of the more well-known titles joining the list of games headed to the service, so if you’ve yet to play either, now is as good a time as any.

For the full list of titles coming to the service this month, make sure to see below (via the PlayStation Blog):

April’s New PS Now Additions

  • APB Reloaded
  • Azkend 2
  • Baseball Riot
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge
  • Dynamite Fishing World Games
  • F1 2016
  • Homefront
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Omega Quintet

PS3 > PS4 upgrades

  • Risen 3 Enhanced Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • The Unfinished Swan

If you haven’t given PlayStation Now a try yet, you can check out the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC to experience the streaming service for yourself. For those unaware of what the service is, PlayStation Now provides unlimited and on-demand access to a library of over 600 games, with new games added every month and no downloads required. For a closer look as to what the most popular games on the service were for March, check out below:

March’s Most Popular PS Now Titles

  • Red Dead Redemption
  • NBA 2K16
  • WWE 2K16
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
  • The Last of Us
  • God of War 3 Remastered
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

Let us know what you think of the additions in the comments below.

