Listen to The Liar Princess and Blind Prince’s Theme Song With This Image Movie

Nippon Ichi has published an image video for The Liar Princess and Blind Prince, which lets viewers listen to the theme song while also showing a basic glimpse of the game’s storyline. The theme song is titled Tsukiyo no Ongakukai (Concert in the Moonlit Night) and is being performed by Akiko Shikata, the singer famous for her involvements in Gust’s Ar tonelico, Ciel nosurge, and Ar nosurge games.

Here’s a reminder of the details for The Liar Princess and Blind Prince:

Characters Wolf-Princess

A wolf phantom who has a beautiful singing voice. She accidentally hurt the Prince who came to listen to her song. Feeling remorse for it, she proposed to the Prince to visit the Witch who lives deep in the forest to have his wounds healed. She also sacrificed her singing voice to the Witch, who in turn grants her the ability to transform into a black-haired human princess. She doesn’t talk about her true identity to the Prince and lied that she is a princess from a neighboring kingdom.

He heard a beautiful singing voice in the middle of a night and went outside to see who was singing. That’s when he saw the Wolf, who promptly swung her hand to hurt his eyes. After that, he was confined by the King who detests seeing scars on his face.

She will grant any wishes as long as the wisher pays with something else as a compensation (as mentioned above) Gameplay System The Liar Princess and Blind Prince is an action game where you get to control the Wolf-Princess, who can transform between Wolf and Human forms. The objective of this game is to guide the Prince in the deep forest by holding his hand while working through gimmicks that have been set up inside. The Wolf-Princess will have different things she can do with her Wolf and Human forms. Of course, she will be able to attack and beat enemies in her Wolf form, but some gimmicks in the game may require her to be in her Human form.

The Liar Princess and Blind Prince will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on May 31. An English localization for this game has not been announced yet as of this writing.

[Source: Nippon Ichi]