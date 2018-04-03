Ubisoft Announces Year 2 Content for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands would be getting a second year of post-launch content. This new year of content, according to Ubisoft, will feature four free major updates to the game titled “Special Operations.” The first Special Operation, conveniently titled Special Operation I, will launch on April 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and feature some major changes to the game.

For a brief trailer introducing the new year of content, check out below:

When Special Operations I launches on April 10, players can expect to see a couple of changes to the game, including:

Teammate Customization: The number one feature requested by the community, teammate customization will allow players to customize teammate outfits with all items they have unlocked for their own character.

The number one feature requested by the community, teammate customization will allow players to customize teammate outfits with all items they have unlocked for their own character. PvP Update: A new game mode called “Sabotage” with five exclusive maps, the first of six new PvP classes for Year 2, and new perks and weapons.

A new game mode called “Sabotage” with five exclusive maps, the first of six new PvP classes for Year 2, and new perks and weapons. PvE Update: A free special themed PvE mission and special challenge with exclusive rewards.

According to Ubisoft, every Special Operations update will feature a unique theme and include updates for the PvE campaign, special free missions, exclusive rewards, and updates for the Ghost War 4×4 PvP game mode. The company also announced today that a Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Year 2 Pass will be available to purchase, giving players seven day early access to all six new Year 2 classes, an exclusive customization pack, and eight Battle Crates to customize your player in the main game and in Ghost War. The pass will be available as a digital purchase for $29.99.

For more on what’s coming in Year 2 for the game, check out below for a brief overview:

Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Year 2 will continue to deliver substantial post-launch support with four free major updates titled “Special Operations”, each of which will feature a unique theme, updates for the PvE campaign with special free missions and special challenges with exclusive rewards, updates for the Ghost War 4×4 PvP experience, as well as highly community-requested features.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now.