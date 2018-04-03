PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PSA: You Can Now Redeem April’s PlayStation Plus Free Games

April 3, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

April PlayStation plus games

Today is the first day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the free April PlayStation Plus games. The free games for April will go away on May 1, 2018. That means players still have plenty of time to redeem games like Mad Max, Trackmania Turbo and more. It’s definitely a solid month (check out how it compares to Games with Gold).

Of course, when that time comes there’ll be new free PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up will take place in May 2018. There’s no word on what those games will be just yet, although they’ll be unveiled later this month.

Here are the free PlayStation Plus games that left and entered the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection today in both North America and Europe:

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe

What do you think of the free April PlayStation Plus games? Which of the newly available PlayStation 4 games will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list of games from Sony because you own several of them already?

Let us know what you think about all of these free April PlayStation Plus titles in the comment section below!

