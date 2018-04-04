Epic Dumpster Bear is the First PS4 Game With Miiverse Stamps

Epic Dumpster Bear was one of the final games released on Nintendo’s failed Wii U platform, and now it’s available to a wider audience thanks to a recent PC and PlayStation 4 launch. One of the unique features of the former Wii U exclusive was the addition of Miiverse stamps, which were fun collectibles that players could use in Nintendo’s now defunct social media service. Most would think that the stamps would be gone in the PS4 release, but it turns out that isn’t the case.

While playing through Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux today, I discovered that you still unlock Miiverse stamps for completing certain levels. There’s no Miiverse branding, as the game calls them “Dumpster Stamps,” but they definitely are exactly as they were in the Wii U release. Was it included as a tribute to the now dead service? Not really. “[It was] too much work to take out the Miiverse stamps,” explained Log Games’ Ron Donaldson. “So, I just left ’em in.”

For more on the game, here’s how developer Log Games describes it:

Epic Dumpster Bear is an action packed platformer inspired by the 16-bit classics where you play as a dumpster bear with a chip on his shoulder. Over 65 levels filled with tricky platforming, challenging bosses, and secret levels to be discovered. The “Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux” edition is the director’s cut of the cult indie hit with new levels and more cinematics exploring dumpster bear’s past. Classic platforming action

7 worlds and over 65 levels to complete

Smooth gameplay and precise control

Secret Exits and Levels to be discovered

Epic Dumpster Bear is available now.