The Last New Playable Servant in Fate/Extella Link is Ruler Karl der Große

Marvelous and Type-Moon have revealed the last new playable Servant added in Fate/Extella Link. This Ruler-class Servant is named Karl der Große (Karl der Grosse), and he will be voiced by the veteran voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, who also happens to be voicing his first character ever in Type-Moon’s Fate metaseries.

Karl der Große is literally the German name for Charlemagne. In this game, he is described as one of the possibilities of what Charlemagne could have become. His Noble Phantasm is named Carolus Patricius Auctoritas, although at this point there are still no visuals yet to describe how his Noble Phantasm attack will look like.

As the storyline of Fate/Extella Link focuses on the younger Saber-class Servant Charlemagne, Karl der Große could be considered as the ‘final boss’ of the story; this is even more evident as he said in the closing parts of the trailer: “Your very own existence is a mistake, Charle.” It will be interesting to see how Charlemagne will interact and fight against his grander self in this story.

And with that, we have now known the entire roster of 26 playable Servants in this Dynasty Warriors-like action game Fate/Extella Link. You can see the full list right below, sorted by their classes:

Saber Nero Claudius

Altera

Artoria Pendragon

Gawain

Charlemagne Archer Nameless

Gilgamesh

Robin Hood

Arjuna Lancer Cu Chulainn

Elizabeth Bathory

Karna

Scathach Rider Medusa

Iskandar

Francis Drake

Astolfo Caster Tamamo no Mae

Archimedes

Gilles de Rais Berserker Lu Bu Fengxian

Darius III

Lancelot Assassin Li Shuwen Ruler Jeanne d’Arc

Karl der Große

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. No English localization has been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]