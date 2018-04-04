Report: The Division Dev Massive Entertainment Working on Battle Royale-Style Game

Massive Entertainment just can’t quit working! Along with development of The Division 2, regular updates to The Division, and an Avatar game that is set to release around the same time that James Cameron puts out his Avatar 2 film in December 2019, reports from inside the studio suggest they are also working on an as-yet unspecified battle royale-styled game.

Gamereactor.eu claims to have an anonymous source within the studio that revealed the team has been prototyping battle royale-style games since January. Both PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite, which pit up to 100 people against each other in a last-man-standing battle for survival, are extremely popular games right now. It’s not surprising to see other developers start to explore this genre to try and tap into the success those games have seen.

According to the source, Ubisoft approached Massive in January about looking into that style of game. Massive let them know that they could “come up with something fun in a short amount of time.” Their experience with multiplayer shooters is already quite high with the release and subsequent updates for The Division, not to mention development time already poured into The Division 2, so a quick turnaround time for a competitive battle royale game wouldn’t be surprising to see. There’s no word yet as to which platforms this game might come to.

The Division 2 was announced earlier this year, as the studio continues work on the first game. We won’t see anything more about the sequel until E3 in just two months time, and while Massive is leading the project, a number of other Ubisoft studios are on board, including Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The Division 2 will use an updated version of the Snowdrop Engine, so it’s easy to assume that their rumored battle royale game would run on the same framework.

If they are currently prototyping something for a quick turnaround, it’s not out of the question to expect an E3 2018 announcement, though realistically we’ll probably hear more about it further down the road. Less than six months is an extremely short amount of time to go from concept stage to public announcement.

Do you want to see a Massive battle royale game, or do you not want developers to saturate the market with this genre?

[Source: gamereactor.eu]