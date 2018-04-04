Slime Rancher PS4 Release Date Announced, Physical Edition Coming

Xbox One and computer gamers have enjoyed Slime Rancher since its original debut back in 2016. Now PlayStation 4 players can join in the fun, as developer Monomi Park just announced plans to bring the title to the console in September alongside a physical, multi-console release.

With the help of game designer Nick Popovich, Monomi Park wanted to create an experience that’s (figuratively) out of this world. Slime Rancher puts you in the shoes of Beatrix LeBeau, an ambitious rancher who travels a thousand light years away from Earth with some serious, slimy business in mind.

Your mission is to grow fully living, wrangling slimes while establishing a fully-realized economy through your creations. Her adventure isn’t entirely carefree, however, as Beatrix LeBeau’s ambition draws the attention of some not-so-friendly slimes who try to intervene at all costs.

Here’s a brand new Slime Rancher trailer to keep you excited until the game’s PS4 release date:



Slime Rancher makes use of a friendly, yet powerful “Vacpack” that helps you vacuum and shoot out enemies and objects. When not fighting for your life in the game’s vast, open world, you can work on a prestigious ranch and create new slime types to serve as your allies.

As the main base of operations, you are also free to organize, grow food, upgrade your trusty Vacpack, sell items to various NPCs, and further expand your empire. We can’t help but notice the slight (and very welcome) resemblance to the likes of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley with this one. Color us excited!

The game has sold over 1.3 million copies since its release, making it quite the successful indie title.

Are you ready to create, modify, and raise an army of slimes this September on PlayStation 4?

[Via: Gematsu]