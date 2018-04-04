Steel Rats Chews Its Way to PS4 in 2018

Tate Multimedia, a Polish game developer responsible for the Urban Trial series, has just announced a new game to be released on the PS4.

The game is called Steel Rats, and according to them:

Steel Rats is a visceral and ground breaking evolution of the 2.5D action arcade genre, fusing destructive, octane-fuelled motorbike combat and death-defying stunt gameplay, set in a visually stylised retro future world.

Going by the trailer, Steel Rats looks like it is set on a dystopic world. Enemies look like robots with crab legs all hell bent on stopping the rampage of our bikers. The trailer also shows several different settings for your wild rides, including subways, rooftops, dark metro alleys, and more.

Steel Rats will be playable at PAX East. According to sources:

Having just won the award for ‘Best Gameplay’ at the Game Connection Development Awards during GDC week, Steel Rats is now ready to be revealed to the world in greater detail. This new look showcases the advanced bike physics, explosive motorbike combat and revolutionary 2.5D exploration that allows vertical riding and the seamless changing of lanes, creating a unique sense of depth on every level. Combined, these elements create a new and fresh gameplay style that defines the game. Wreck and ride as part of the larger-than-life punk biker gang that is the Steel Rats, choose from a selection of unique characters to play as, and unlock new special abilities along the way.

According to their bio, Tate Multimedia, creator of Steel Rats, is:

…an independent games developer and publisher based in Poland (Warsaw-HQ), with successful operations that have spanned across Europe, North America, Japan and China since the year 2000. The studio operates according to the “house of ideas” model on an everyday basis, which means no idea is off the table, allowing developers to have the creative freedom to continually seek new, daring, and even risky projects, with a team of almost 40 creative professionals.

Expect Steel Rats to release sometime in 2018.

[Sources: Gematsu, Steel Rats Official Website, Tate Multimedia]