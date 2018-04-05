Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Secret Code Does Do Something, But it’s Not a Spyro Reignited Trilogy Demo

Rumors of a Spyro trilogy first began flying around last year with the release of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Not only were the two properties always closely linked early in their life, but both are now owned by Activision, so it just seemed to make sense that Crash would share the spotlight and success of his resurgence with his purple dragon friend.

The original release of Crash Bandicoot: Warped on PS1 actually allowed players to enter a secret code on the main menu that unlocked a Spyro demo. Tapping up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, square (a variation on the classic Konami code) would bring up a third menu option allowing people to try out this new game about a spunky fire-breather. On release of the N. Sane Trilogy, fans immediately tried this same code and found that it did in fact function, just not as they expected.

When entered while on the Crash Bandicoot: Warped section of the menu, the code makes the cursor disappear, as if an unknown third menu item is selected but not showing on the screen. Speculation began to rise that the code would eventually unlock a Spyro the Dragon demo whenever Activision decided to announce the inevitable–a callback to how the first game was unveiled and marketed to PlayStation gamers.

Now that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been announced, Activision let us in on the secret of what the Crash Bandicoot Spyro demo code does, and it’s not quite as exciting as getting a playable demo of the upcoming game. By entering ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → square into your controller while on the Crash Bandicoot: Warped title screen, you can watch the Spyro Reignited Trilogy trailer.

Or you can just head over to this morning’s announcement and watch it there.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy heats up PS4s and Xbox Ones on September 21.