Divinity: Original Sin 2 Coming to PS4 This August

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Divinity: Original Sin 2, originally released on PC last year, will be releasing for PlayStation and Xbox One this August. The game had a very successful PC launch and now developer Larian Studios is working to bring the BAFTA nominated RPG to consoles. Bandai has also released the announcement trailer above.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 started as a kickstarter campaign in 2016 and raised over 2 million dollars, with more than 40,000 people backing the project. Console owners will now get a taste of this sandbox RPG, with a chance to travel the world of Rivellon, doing whatever they please. The game will feature six unique characters, from a lizard noble named Red Prince to a pirate dwarf named Beast. Players will be able to enjoy the game in both four-player online co-op and two-player split-screen modes.

Ultimately, playing Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition on consoles is a fantastic experience. It may not be the best way to play, as PC still reigns supreme, but it’s a fantastic version of an already great game. If you’re willing to roll the die, and have luck decide your fate, then you’ll have a blast playing through Larian Studios’ update of Divinity: Original Sin.

Have you had a chance to play the game on PC yet? Let us know in the comments what you thought of the game and please tell us if you plan to pick this up come August, when it releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.