Dolmen, A New SoulsBorne Inspired Action RPG in Space, Launched on Kickstarter



Massive Work Studio, a Brazil-based indie game developer, has just unveiled a Kickstarter campaign for Dolmen, an upcoming action RPG. Their campaign was launched over at PAX East 2018 and looks to raise $90,000 to fund the new title.

Dolmen plays on the third-person action genre, but draw the game’s inspiration from HP Lovecraft mythos. A quick overview of the game states that:

When an earthling awakens in the middle of Revion Prime, where the greatest massacre of the galaxy has occurred, one should not expect him to go very far. Not if all the animal life of this place wants to shut his noisy heart up and finally go back to sleep above the corpses of endless nameless races that rot under the sky. But who is this person? And why is he or she so far from home? The Earth is just a distant memory, there is no crew and the resources are nearing the end. Wouldn’t it be easier to hide and die in silence inside the shelter of the ship’s remains?

Stretch goals on Dolmen’s Kickstarter page say that:

The base game will feature one huge level, a true xenomorhic site, full of monsters, challenges, equipments and plot. But we do not want to stop there, after all, traveling so much to another galaxy must worth! That’s why our team has so much more content for you, more levels, stories, creatures and (some big) weapons! And not only that, but more platforms to support and gameplay modes (HERE’S A SPOILER: Multiplayer!). But to reach this amount of content, we need you to help us to go beyond the base goal! We need you visiting Revion Prime with us! See what’s in store for you below, the goals will unlock as the campaign progresses, ok? We hope you’re excited to learn more as we are to show you! We’re only beginning!

For now, take a look at some early screenshots of the game:

Dolmen will be available for multiple platforms, including the PS4.