God Eater 3: An In-depth Look with New Information Revealed

Fans of the ”beat oversized monster to death” genre will have another new game to watch out for, as Bandai Namco releases new information on God Eater 3.

The game’s official synopsis reads:

Earth no longer resembles the home we know of now. The Aragami, terrifying beasts that live only to consume, are carving a path of destruction and misery wherever they are encountered. To combat this threat an elite group of heroes known as God Eaters are called upon to save humanity. God Eaters are individuals who have been bestowed upon them the ability to wield powerful new God Arcs, special weapons powered by Oracle Cells and the only known weapons capable of destroying the monstrous Aragami. However, another mission is coming into focus; something is happening to the God Eaters and the line between light and dark has never been so thin. It’s time to start breaking free from the cursed shackles that bind the souls of the God Eaters as the battle rages on around them.

Check out the exciting details about the new types of Aragami, God Arcs, and fighting systems below.

The Fall of Fenrir The pride of humanity, Fenrir, remains as the only standing resistance to combat Aragami. The Aragami devour anything and everything in sight, sinking the world into total chaos. To combat the threat of absolute annihilation, Fenrir deployed superhumans known as the God Eaters. They have the ability to wield God Arcs, weapons made from the same cells as the Aragami. This enables them to fight back against the devouring beasts. As strong as these God Eaters were, new monsters continuously appeared. With the advent of a new calamity called the “Ash Region”, Fenrir found itself unable to initially combat this threat. Many branches fell to this menace, which threw the leadership of Fenrir, and humanity itself, into a state of disarray. This led to the eventual collapse of Fenrir. Those who survived the new Aragami threat built underground shelters called “ports”.

Here, they produced new types of soldiers called “Adaptive God Eaters” or AGE for short. Adaptive God Eaters Unlike previous God Eaters, AGEs do not have the freedom as their predecessors possess and are often treated like slaves. This discrimination comes from their physical abilities and extremely high resonance, which makes their existence closer to Aragami than humans. AGEs are highly resistant to the effects of the Ash Region. They can go into extended periods into the calamity zone without suffering any drawbacks. Even though they are the new hopes of combating this threat, they receive minimal rewards for their efforts.

Characters The protagonist is one of these Adaptive God Eaters. He fights alongside his childhood friend, Hugo Pennyworth (voiced by Tomokazu Seki). These two develop a brother-like relationship, and watch each other’s backs whenever they go deep into the Ash Region. An image of Hugo can be seen below.

Ash Region Species/Ashborns Also known as the Aragami of Calamity, Ashborns have high adaptability to the Ash Region. Unlike regular Aragami, they are believed to have a counter adaptation factor contained in their core. They have devour abilities and can stimulate their own Oracle Cells. As such, they can cause a phenomenon similar to a God Eater’s Burst. When they are in this state, God Eaters cannot receive Link Aid and Link Burst, since the Ashborns disrupt a God Eater’s resonance ability. Currently known Ashborns are Anubis and Ra, seen below.

New God Arcs Biting Edge A new form of a close-range type God Arc will be introduced in God Eater 3—the Biting Edge. This new God Arc has two forms, Dual Wielding and Mow-Down. Dual Wielding allows the AGE to strike with quick slashes and thrusts. The handles of this form connects to transform into the other form of the God Arc, Mow-Down.

Mow-Down halts the stamina regeneration of the player. Even though this sounds like a very crippling downside, players can take advantage of wide-range attacks. Strike and jump attacks also hit harder. Players should try to balance out switching between these two forms.

Ray Gun Ray Guns are the new long-range God Arc mode introduced in God Eater 3. These guns fire a “radiation shot” which grows stronger the more it gets irradiated. Its power resets after firing a shot, so knowing openings and taking advantage of them are a must in order to master this mode.

New Battle Systems Acceleration Trigger Accel Trigger is a new passive skill. It drastically strengthens a player when certain combat conditions are met, reminiscent of the Pledges from God Eater 2: Rage Burst. Accel Triggers can be triggered indefinitely. Players must strive to achieve these conditions in order to have an advantage when fighting strong Aragami.

An example of this is the Guardian Acceleration Trigger. This procs whenever a player uses a “Just Guard” or guarding at the moment of impact when attacked. The trigger allows players to have a higher melee attack power for a fixed duration. Engage The Engage system procs whenever you and another player stay close with each other. This grants them buffs. An “Engage Percentage” gauge rises up whenever you fight together with a teammate within a certain range.

Once the gauge is full, you can trigger an “Engage Effect.” All buffs will be shared amongst Engaged players, including Accel Triggers.

More New Battle Options There will be more battle options to be introduced in the near future, so stay tuned for more news. Trailers show different devour styles, kind of like the ones in God Eater: Resurrection.

God Eater 3 will have a worldwide release for the PS4. A specific release date has yet to be announced.

[Source: Gematsu, GEWiki]