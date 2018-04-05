Grab A Drink With Yakuza 6 Premium Edition

In one of the more practical premium editions for a game, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is giving people a chance to drink in style like Kazuma Kiryu. With the “After Hours” Premium Edition, players will be able to pour a drink of their choice and share it with a friend.

The “After Hours” Premium Edition box comes with a hardcover art book, two 280ml bar glasses, two ice stones, two coasters, and of course the game in a nice collectible outer box. To celebrate this edition of the game, members of the SEGA Yakuza team have put together an unboxing video, featuring a special appearance from Producer Daisuke Sato.

To check out everything in the box, please watch the video below.

Unsure yet on whether you should down this drink? Here is an excerpt from our review:

While it’s slightly disappointing to see so many members of Yakuza’s great ensemble cast take a back seat in Yakuza 6, it ultimately works out for the best. Song of Life is Kiryu’s story and focusing on something larger would only be a disservice to one of gaming’s most fully realized characters. It’s only fitting that he bows out in Ryu ga Gotoku Studio’s most mature and focused game.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life’s “After Hours” Premium Edition is available for preorder at the low price of $89.99. Will you be picking up that or the “Essence of Art Edition” for $59.99? If so, please let us know in the comments.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is out for PlayStation 4 on April 17, 2018.