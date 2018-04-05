Blue Mary Joins the Fray as the Next DLC Character for King of Fighters XIV



SNK has just announced one more addition to their character DLC roster for King of Fighters XIV. Together with Oswald, Heidern, and Najd, one more familiar face joins the fray—Blue Mary!

Blue Mary quickly became one of the most famous characters in the series. A fan favorite of veteran on both Fatal Fury and KOF, she actually debuted in Fatal Fury 3. Her first appearance in a King of Fighters game was in KOF ’97.

According to Yasuyuki Oda, Lead Producer of KOF XIV:

Blue Mary has always had a very unique fighting style, with moves that are based on the Soviet martial art, Sambo. Her move set includes a lot of grapple moves and as you can see in the trailer, we worked very hard to faithfully recreate all of those bone crunching attacks in KOF XIV! Blue Mary has always been a challenge to design as a result of how complex her grapple moves are to animate. Back in the day, when we were designing her for Fatal Fury 3, not many people on the team knew much information about Sambo. At one point, one of the designers working on Blue Mary, Youichiro Soeda, actually used me as a training dummy to show off some of the attacks he had in mind to the rest of the team. Just watching this new trailer of hers, I think I can feel my neck hurt a bit… We got to have a lot of fun while creating Blue Mary for KOF XIV thanks to the new engine. It was always difficult to put an emphasis on her grappling moves when they were created with 2D sprites, but with KOF XIV we were able to use the 3D camera and go crazy with the cinematic shots for her flashier moves, which meshed really well with her unique fighting style.

Catch Blue Mary and the rest of the DLC characters when the version 3.00 update of KOF XIV goes live on April 12, 2018.

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]