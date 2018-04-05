Take A Gander at the Next Forms of Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Characters!

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR has just released a new batch of screenshots showing off the new forms of the game’s characters.

These screenshots include the new Next Forms (No, really, they are called Next) of Neptune, Blanc, Noire, and Vert, and are more powerful than their previous battle forms. You can look at the full gallery of Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Next Form screenshots below.

For those who haven’t heard of Neptunia VIIR, here’s a quick overview of the game:

About This enhanced version of 2016’s Megadimension Neptunia™ VII features smoother graphics courtesy of a new engine, a revamped battle system, and a whole new VR experience. Now, their dimensions and yours are connected! Hang out one-on-one with each of the Gamindustri Goddesses, listen to their conversations, and watch as the Goddesses react to you! Story Gamindustri – a world sitting at the convergence of multiple dimensions. Of these existed the Zero Dimension, a world on the brink of collapse. Zero Dimension’s last guardian, Uzume Tennouboshi, waged a war against a mysterious evil known as the Dark CPU. Her desperate cries for help crossed dimensions and reached Neptune, the CPU of Planeptune, who would leave her world to join the fight. Their fateful meeting would open the path to a new adventure. And once their world is saved, they’ll join you in yours! Key Features Get in Tune with Neptune, Now in VR! – Enter the Player’s Room with the special VR mode to customize your room and hang out one-on-one with characters from the Neptunia series! The PlayStation®VR Headset can enhance the experience, but is not required.

New Strategies, New Possibilities, and Fierce Attacks – The turn-based battle system in this JRPG is spicier than ever! Players can choose attack combos on-the-go, use dazzling specials, and even position teammates to perform devastating team attacks!

Take Battles to the Next Level – Characters get two levels of transformations for another layer of tactics and even more powerful attacks!

Visually Stunning Worlds – Enticing worlds, beautiful sceneries, and wacky dialogue can now be experienced through a brand-new game engine allowing for better and smoother graphics!

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR hits the stores on May 8, 2018 in North America and May 11, 2018 in Europe.