New Vampyr PS4 Details: Story Trailer and Release Date

Focus Home Interactive has provided a new story trailer for their anticipated game, Vampyr. Going off the trailer, fans of the vampire mythos will have something delicious to sink their fangs into this year.

Here’s a quick overview of the game via Focus Home Interactive’s site:

Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear. In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction. Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu. Key features: Explore a darkly atmospheric early 20th century London.

Play a tormented and powerful Vampire learning the rules of your new condition. A man of science, a beast of the night: Your toughest battles will be within yourself.

Build your own combat style through a wide range of crafted weapons and powerful Vampire abilities to defeat a large and unique bestiary.

Choose your fate: moral choices will shape your story. How human could a Vampire be, when he must feed?

Vampyr is set to release on June 5, 2018.

[Source: Official PlayStation Site, Focus Home Interactive]